According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Aluminum Alloy Extrusion Profiles Market by Product Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 2,279.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.5% by the year 2027. The global aluminum alloy extrusion profiles market is anticipated to grow owing to growing industrial activities in emerging economies. Further, increasing demand for automation is expected to boost the market, and rising use of aluminum alloy extrusion profiles in food industry application are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global aluminum alloy extrusion profiles market.

The global aluminum alloy extrusion profiles market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into forward extrusion, backward extrusion, and composite extrusion. On the basis of application, the market is divided into, construction, automotive, manufacturing and others. Based on region, the global aluminum alloy extrusion profiles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

The demand for aluminum alloy extrusions is increasing in the infrastructural sector due to properties such as power efficiency, non-corrosive, extreme finishing, space utility, and functionality. The aluminum metal has low weight and low density (1/3rd of copper/steel); however, it is one of the popular construction supplies. Additionally, aluminum alloy extrusion profiles prevent the addition of weight. Aluminum alloy extrusions profiles are used for numerous solutions in green buildings. The extruded aluminum alloy profiles are broadly used in the mechanized windows and doors in buildings; therefore, its demand is high in the construction sector. In buildings, aluminum alloy extrusion profiles are used in photo voltaic integrated systems, double skin curtain walling, sunlight louvers, thermal breaks, and unitized solutions.

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Aluminum Alloy Extrusion Profiles Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 due to increase in the use of recyclable and sustainable metal, rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization, and increase in the use of aluminum rather than steel in various industries. Moreover, growing use of aluminum alloy extrusion profile in solar panels and in automotive industry is expected to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Norway based Hydro Extrusions, holds approximately one fourth of market share of global aluminum alloy extrusion profiles market in year 2019.

Forward extrusion is one of the most used processes, as it needs less investment and it has a low energy requirement and less operating cost. Thus, they are used in the production of windows, doors, and frames in the automotive industry.

Aluminum alloy extrusion profile in the building and construction sector is increasing due to rising construction projects, rapidly growing urban population, increasing smart city projects due to government initiatives, and growing investment in infrastructural activities.

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the aluminum alloy extrusion profile market owing to the growth in the building and construction industry and automotive industry in emerging economies such as China and India, rising adoption of green buildings, and increasing investment for infrastructure development in South Asia countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 14,110.6 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.8 % Historical Data 2016,2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Hydro Extrusions, China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, Arconic, Constellium, Sankyo Tateyama, Inc., Kaiser Aluminum, Norinco International, Hulamin, Jindal Aluminium, and Bonnell Aluminum Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Aluminum alloy extrusion profiles manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Construction industry, automotive industry, manufacturing industry, aerospace industry, and others etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), European standards (ENs), European Committee for Standardization (CEN), Aluminum Association (AA), STANDARDS AUSTRALIA, Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), and others.

