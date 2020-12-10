According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global air quality control system market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 4,923.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 4.6% by the year 2027. The global air quality control system market is anticipated to grow owing to stringent government regulations regarding the harmful emission into the air. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there is a continuous deterioration global air quality every year. This is resulting in the rise in awareness regarding improvement of air quality among several countries. This in turn is driving the growth of market.

The global air quality control system market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into electrostatic precipitators, flue gas desulfurization, scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction, and fabric filters. On the basis of application, the market is divided into power generation, cement industry, iron & steel industry, chemical industry, and others. Based on region, the global air quality control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Rest of the Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into Nigeria, DR of Congo, Ethiopia, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the air quality control system market is expected to witness a slight decline in growth rate due to the occurrence of COVID 19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in lockdown in several countries causing massive drop in the air pollution. The lockdown has stopped activities among several manufacturing industries resulting in reduction of industrial air pollution. Therefore, the demand for air quality control system is likely to be hindered.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Air Quality Control System Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by rising awareness regarding air pollution and its control in several regions. Furthermore, a high efficiency of the systems in collecting the air pollutants is another factor resulting in the growth of market. Additionally, rapid industrialization activities in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create several growth opportunities in the market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., holds approximately 15% of market share of global air quality control system market in year 2019.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The power generation segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising industrialization activities along with growing population in several emerging countries. Furthermore, growing number of coal-fired power plants is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

The electrostatics precipitator segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in global air emissions.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 4,923.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 4.6% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Type, By Applications Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of the Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, GCC, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled ANDRITZ AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Ducon Technologies Inc., Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Fujian Longking Co. Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GENERAL ELECTRIC, HAMON , IONFILTRA, Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., RIECO, Siemens AG, Thermax Limited, Tri-mer, UNITED ENVIRO SYSTEM, VT CORP Pvt Ltd, and Wood plc Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: air quality control system manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Power generation producers, cement manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, iron & steel manufacturers, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: World Health Organization (WHO), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, European Environment Agency, Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology

