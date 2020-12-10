According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Seam Tapes Market by Material, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 208.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.6% by the year 2027. The global seam tapes market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing demand for protective clothing and protective accessories among several industry verticals to provide better work safety for their workers. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the immediate surge in the demand for PPE in the healthcare industry. Seam tapes are one of the essential components in the manufacture of PPE as it prevents the penetration of water and air to the PPE.

The global seam tapes market is fragmented based on material, application, and region. In terms of material, the market is segmented into polyurethane, TPU, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into roofing/ flooring, apparel, sports, protective equipment, and others. Based on region, the global seam tapes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of the Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/15

In year 2020, the seam tapes market is expected to witness the slight growth of COVID 19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in a growth in usage of PPE in the healthcare industry for maintaining safety for doctors, nurses, and other medical staffs. The manufacture of PPE includes a high requirement of seam tapes for providing the PPE with leak proof safety, as a result the demand of seam tapes has been increased. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for seam tapes due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Seam Tapes Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing sports industry in several regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The growing sports industry designates the presence of sports personalities who require several sports related clothing and accessories on regular basis. The use of seam tapes for sports jerseys is a major factor driving the market. Moreover, rise in chemical production among several nations has increase the requirement for chemical protective clothing, which results in the expansion of the global seam tapes market.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Toray Industries, Inc., holds approximately one third of market share of global seam tapes market in year 2019.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe and North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The protective clothing segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The high usage for protective equipment for workers’ safety in several industries such as chemical, healthcare, building and construction, and fire-fighting is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

The TPU segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to its broad usage in single layer and double layer seam tapes.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 208.1 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 6.6 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Material, By Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of the Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled Adhesive Films, Inc., Bemis Associates Inc., DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., Gerlinger Industries AG, HiMEL, LOXY AS, SAN Chemicals Co Ltd, Sealon Co., Ltd., Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and Traxx Corp. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: seam tapes manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Chemical Industry, Building and Construction Industry, Healthcare Industry, Clothing and Apparel Industry, Automotive Industry, Sports Industry, and others.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/15

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.