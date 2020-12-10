According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “ME Spiral Welded Pipes Market by Type, Application, End-use and Country: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 6,355 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.1% by the year 2027. The ME spiral welded pipes market is anticipated to grow owing to growing applications of spiral welded pipe, increasing adoption of transmission pipeline as a mode of transportation, rising number of desalination plants in the Middle East countries.

The ME spiral welded pipes market is fragmented on the basis of type, application, end-use and country. In terms of type, the market is divided into ERW pipes, LSAW pipes, and SSAW pipes. Based on application, the market is segmented by crude oil transmission, natural gas transmission, refined products transmission, and water transmission. In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into oil & gas industry, wastewater treatment industry, construction & infrastructure industry, and other industries. Based on countries, the market is fragmented as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East.

In year 2020, the ME spiral welded pipes market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a rapid and serious impact on the global supply of spiral pipes and its manufacturing. Leading manufacturer and exporter of raw materials in the market are facing several issues such as decrease in supply of raw materials, export of goods due to the lack of transportation. Slowdown in the production of spiral welded pipes and its raw materials has given rise to the supply chain disruption in the spiral welded pipes/steel pipes industry. Many countries have closed their national borders and have enforced lock downs since January 2020, which in turn, is hindering the market growth which in turn, is hindering the market growth. The pandemic has hampered the manufacturing sector and economies globally. There is no clarity on the deeper effects has been assessed to date.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The ME spiral welded pipes market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 owing to increasing use of spiral welded pipes as transmission pipelines for transferring fuels, petroleum, chemicals, natural gas, refined products, and several other substances from manufacturing/production units to customers. Rising demand for spiral welded pipes in several different industrial sectors including agriculture, petrochemical, construction & infrastructure, petrochemical, electric power, and oil & gas is increasing need for manufacturing spiral welded pipes, which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The ERW segment, water transmission segment, and oil and gas industry segment are the most attractive segments in the market and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players operating in the market are JFE Holdings, Inc., ArcelorMittal, VALLOUREC , PAO TMK, Tenaris, Welspun Corp Ltd., SeAH Steel, Jindal SAW Ltd., Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. SAOG, APC, National Pipe Company Limited, and EEW GROUP.

Saudi Arabia is dominating country in the ME spiral welded pipes market due to growing demand for spiral welded pipes by various industries in the region.

The ERW segment is expected to be most attractive segment during forecast period. Growing initiatives by countries for the wastewater treatment by government and non-government organizations to overcome water crisis is expected to growing demand of waste water treatment and reuse of water rise the demand for ERW water pipes in waste water treatment plants during forecast period.

Rising application of spiral welded pipes in water transmission application makes it most attractive segment during forecast period due to increasing demand of waste water recycling and reuse of water. Moreover, the demand for water is increasing by the day owing to the rise in population, which is resulting in the growth in the number of water transmission pipelines.

The oil and gas industry segment is expected to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period, owing to increasing demand for gathering pipelines, transmission pipelines, distributions pipelines, feeder pipelines for transporting gas and oil products, as demand for oil and gas is increasing.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 6,355.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 5.1 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) Market Segments By Type, By Application, By End-use Regional Scope Middle East (MEA Country Scope Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East Key Companies Profiled ArcelorMittal, VALLOUREC , JFE Holdings, Inc., Welspun Corp Ltd., National Pipe Company Limited, Jindal SAW Ltd., SeAH Steel, APC, Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. SAOG, PAO TMK, Tenaris, EEW GROUP. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: spiral welded pipes manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors

Demand Side: The chemical industries, the construction infrastructure industry, the steel industry, wastewater treatment industry, the agricultural industry.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: International Organization for Standardization (ISO), India Boiler Regulation (IBR), American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), World Steel Association, American Iron and Steel Institute, American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

