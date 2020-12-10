According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market by Type, Application, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 1,770.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 10.4% by the year 2027. The market is driven by factors such as growth in industries such as electronics and semiconductor solutions, rise in the demand for electronic components in the automotive industry, increase in concerns for global warming climate change, and increasing use of component miniaturization in the electronic devices. However, high processing costs, high material waste, and high energy waste rates are key restraint of this market.

The global atomic layer deposition equipment market is fragmented based on types, by application, and region. On the basis of types, the atomic layer deposition equipment market is segmented into metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and others. Based on applications, the atomic layer deposition equipment market is categorized as research & development facilities, semiconductor & electronics, solar devices, medical equipment, and others. Based on region, the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The effect of COVID-19 is anticipated to be strongly felt in the consumer durable industry due to high dependency of different global industries for imports. Moreover, the pandemic situation has led to the closure of several non-essential businesses reducing the demand for consumer durables in the world, which in turn, is impeding the semiconductor industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing the end-user demand for daily semiconductor-powered products worldwide, the demand for ALD equipment is reducing in the short-term. The COVID-19 effects majorly on manufacturing units which are currently working with 50% workforce. The global supply chain has at the same time slowed down due to restrictions on national borders.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027. The aluminum oxide ALD segment holds a major share of the market due to the easy availability of aluminum, and the high demand for aluminum oxide film using the ALD deposition technique. Aluminum oxide coated films are considered to be efficient due to various pin-hole free morphology, uniformity, and efficiency contain permeation barriers. The semiconductor & electronics segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market due to an increase in the sales of semiconductor-based devices and the rise in miniaturized components. The need for a shrinking device dimension in accordance with high durability has increased the deposition technology application scope tremendously.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Japan based Tokyo Electron Limited holds approximately one fourth of market share of global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global market. The market in this region is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The embedded production base in South Korea, China, and Taiwan's have increased demand for deposition technology. Market growth in the region is been driven by the proliferation of electronics products, enormous modernization, and increasing spending on consumer electronics.

The high growth of the solar power industry is primarily due to the rise in use of photo voltaic (PV) systems in economies such as China, the US, Japan, India, Poland, and the Great Britain. The growth of the solar devices industry in countries such as India and Japan is attributed to high insolation, relative high energy prices, increase in concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, and low electrification prices.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,770.5 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 10.4 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials, Inc., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Arradiance, LLC, ASM International, Beneq, CVD Equipment Corporation, Encapsulix, Entegris, Eugene Technology Co., Ltd., Others

Applied Materials, Inc.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

Arradiance, LLC

ASM International

Beneq

CVD Equipment Corporation

Encapsulix

Entegris

Eugene Technology Co., Ltd.

Others Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Research & Development Facilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Devices, Medical Equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), Semiconductor Fabrication Standards(SFS), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute(ANSI).

