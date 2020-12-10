According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Egypt bolting tools Market by Type and Application: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2015-2027”, the market was valued at USD 101.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 2.9% by the year 2027. The Egypt bolting tools market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing in infrastructure and construction activities, growth in industrial activities and growth in the use of bolting tools in the automotive industry are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the Egypt bolting tools market.

The Egypt bolting tools market is divided based on type and end-user. In terms of type, the market is segmented into electric, pneumatic, mechanical, and hydraulic. On the basis of Application, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, mining, construction, power, and others.

A bolt is a very simple item used for holding things together, and without bolts, all the machines and gadgets could fall into pieces. Bolts are one of the most common elements that are used in machine design and construction. They are used for holding things, from screws in door hinges and electric toothbrushes to massive screws that are used for securing concrete pillars in buildings, together. Bolting tools are equipment used to tighten these bolts with very little effort. Bolting tools are compact, easy to use, convenient, and accurate. Moreover, the demand for bolting tools is increasing the market due to the rise in automation in the industries. The use of bolting tools is growing in the market, as they improve the efficiency and work of the operator. Using proper bolting for applications makes the task more streamlined on the job site.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/26

For any application, bolting tools provide dependable, accurate, and consistent results. Bolting tools need to be easy, safe, and ergonomic to operate critical tasks by achieving high levels of productivity. The use of the right bolting tool in the right way improves efficiency on site, it can help the crew meet the tight deadline. The proper bolting tools provide precision for bolting with accurate final torque, which can be done easily and quickly. Lightweight and fast working bolting tools can provide the user with dependable solutions for fastener tightening and reduce the fatigue level of the users.

As per GMR industry analyst Partha, “The Egypt bolting tools Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by increase in construction and infrastructure activities in Egypt and rising demand for improving efficiency and accuracy and saving time. Moreover, growth in investment in research and development (R&D) for creating advance bolting tools is expected to create lucrative opportunity during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Sweden based Sandvik AB Company, holds approximately one tenth of market share of Egypt bolting tools market in year 2019.

The electric bolting tool segment holds majority of the market share owing to its features such as higher torque values, less noise, compactness, accuracy, and quality assurance. The demand for electric bolting tools is also high in the construction industry.

In terms of value the construction segment holds the major share in the market due to the growth in population in urban areas of Egypt. Increase in the construction of houses and commercial spaces in urban area fuels the segment growth. Moreover, rising safety norms for workers at construction sites has increased the use of bolting tools in the construction industry.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 101.4 Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 2.9% Historical Data 2015, 2016,2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (USD Million) Market Segments By Type, By Application Key Companies Profiled Nord-Lock International AB, SPX Flow, Sandvik AB, HTL Worldwide, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Atlas Copco AB Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Penetrating oil manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Food & beverages industry, marine industry, automotive industry, construction industry, agriculture industry, military sector and etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Health and Safety Executive, American Society for Testing and Materials) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria, WorkSafe and others

For More Information, Visit https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/26

About Us:

Our reports are more than just research reports to us. They are tools that enable us to maintain long-term relationships with our clients whom we honor and cherish. Our client’s business growth is integral for not only them but also us. This is what differentiates us from other market research companies.

At GMR, we provide our expertise and guideline for success. Our team of efficient and experienced researchers and consultants provide progressive market intelligence reports that are accurate, authentic, and in-depth. This empowers the clients to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, we offer market intelligence studies, ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including chemicals and materials, energy, automobile, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology. Our deep understanding of many business environments across industries such as those mentioned above allows us to deliver tailor-made reports.

Contact Us:

Alex Mathews

Head of Business Development

Phone No.: +1 909 545 6473

Email – [email protected]

Website – https://GrowthMarketReports.com

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.