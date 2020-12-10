According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Denim Finishing Agents Market by Type, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at USD 1,469.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.7% by the year 2027. The global Denim Finishing Agents market is anticipated to grow owing to rising Demand for Denim Wears from worldwide locations due to trendy look and comfort offered by denim garments. Further, Growing Fashion Industry in Emerging Countries is boosting the production as well as export activities for denim and hence boosting denim production and ultimately propelling the denim finishing agents market growth.

The global Denim Finishing Agents market is fragmented based on type, application and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into Enzymes, Resins, Softeners, Defoamers, Bleaching, Crush-Resistant, Anti-Back Staining, and Others. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into SMEs, and Large Enterprises. On the basis of region, the global Denim Finishing Agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Rest of Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC). The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Turkey, GCC Countries, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the global denim finishing agents market is anticipated to experience the downtrend due to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The factors such as decline in demand for denim finishing agents from denim producers due to disruption of supply chain, shutdown of production activities, temporary decline in demand, and restrictions on transportation activities are some of the key factors responsible for declined demand for denim finishing agents in the year 2020. Moreover, the global denim finishing agents market is expected to bounce back to its previous position over the next two years.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The strong demand for denim due to its durable nature and its position as a fashion statement from last few decades is one of the prime factor propelling the demand for denim finishing agents. In addition, the increasing initiatives taken by denim manufacturers to improved quality of denim garments and boost the production to maintain pace with rising denim demand is anticipated to create potential opportunity for denim finishing agent manufacturers during forecast period.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including The Dow Chemical Company BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC., CHT Group, and Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG are dominating the global market share of global Denim Finishing Agents market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific region is dominating the global Denim Finishing Agents market with around half of the market share throughout forecast period. The high demand for denim finishing agents form countries such as China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is responsible for dominance of this region.

The softeners market in Europe region was valued over USD 53 Million and expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during forecast period.

The technological advancements in the overall finishing agent industries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for denim finishing agents during forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 USD 1,469.3 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 6.7% Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 20217 Units Considered Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) Analysis Available For Revenue (USD Million), Import & Export by Regions (Thousand Tons), and Production, Consumption, Capacity (Thousand Tons) Market Segments By Type, By End-users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Rest of Latin America (LATAM), China, Japan, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe,Turkey, GCC Countries, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA). Key Companies Profiled Americos Industries Inc.

APLICACIÓN Y SUMINISTROS TEXTILES S.A. (ASUTEX), BASF SE, CHT Group, Denim Care Sdn Bhd, Denimist Chemical Company, Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Huntsman International LLC., Kemin Industries, Inc., Rudolf GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, and The Seydel Companies Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side : Denim Finishing Agents manufacturers, raw material suppliers, importers, and exporters

Demand Side: Denim manufacturers, Denim Garments Manufacturers, Denim treatment and finishing providers

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Denim Manufacturers Association, World Bank, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Trade Organization (WTO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations Conference on Trade And Development (UNCTAD), International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), International Chemical Trade Association AISBL (ICTA), Alliance of Chemical Associations (ACA), Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA)

