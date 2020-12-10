The global emergency exit signs market is fragmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into electrical exit sign, non-electrical exit signs. Based on application, the market is classified as residential, commercial, industrial, and public facility. On the basis of region, the global emergency exit signs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.
Key Takeaways from the Study:
- The players including Eaton, Signify Holding. (Philips), Schneider Electric, ABB, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. together hold approximately 35% of market share of global emergency exit signs market in year 2019.
- North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to stringent fire codes and safety regulations enacted by government bodies in the region. The demand for emergency lights and power-free photo luminescent emergency exit signs has increased in North America.
- The electrical exit sign segment holds a major share of the market due to its high-grade acrylic panels, which easily attach to the ceiling or wall. These signs are visually appealing and easy to install. LED exit sign boards are a preferred option for indoor applications such as shopping centers and hospitals.
- The non-electrical exit sign segment is projected to expand at considerable CAGR owing to its exit signs comes in sealed fiberglass and are able to withstand harsh weather conditions such as snow, sleet and rain, therefore, the demand for non-electrical exit sign is high for outdoor applications.
- On the basis of applications, the emergency exit signs market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and public facility. The public facility segment accounts for a major share of the market and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for numerous types of consumer increases the number of manufacturing units in the industrial areas, which in turn, boosts the use of emergency exit signs in industrial applications for workers safety during emergencies.
Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Value in 2019
|US$ 965.4 Million
|Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027)
|4.2 %
|Historical Data
|2017 & 2018
|Base Year
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020 – 2027
|Units Considered
|Value (US$ Billion) and Volume (‘000 Units)
|Market Segments
|By Product, By Application
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
|Country Scope
|U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.
|Key Companies Profiled
|ABB, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Eaton, Hubbell, Isolite Corporation, Signify Holding. (Philips), Mackwell, Maxspid Enterprise Pte Ltd,
Mule Lighting, NVC International Holdings Limited, Schneider Electric, Ventilux
|Customization Scope
|Report customization available on request
|Pricing and Purchase Options
|Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.
Target Audience:
- Supply-side: Emergency exit signs manufacturers, lighting product manufacturers, raw material suppliers, importers, and exporters
- Demand Side: Commercial space providers, industrial products providers, e-commerce service providers, public facility providers
- Regulatory Side: Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ), American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
- Associations and Industry Bodies: National Fire Protection Association, International Fire Code, International Building Code, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), National Electrical Manufacturers Association
