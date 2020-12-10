Recently Growth Market Reports (GMR) published a market study on “Global Energy Drinks Market.” The market study is segmented on the basis of Product Types, End Users, Distribution Channels, and Regions. It also includes Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis for the duration of 2017-2027. The global energy drinks market was valued at USD 51,728.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 85,610.28 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as a surge in the demand for products that provide instant energy, a rising number of athletes who consume these products for boosting their energy and amplifying their performance, and rising consumption of energy drinks by teenagers.

The industry is anticipated to observe a substantial growth on account of surging consumer’s health consciousness and hectic lifestyle. These beverages are chemically engineered to provide instant energy along with offering mental and physical stimulation. The major ingredient, which helps in instigating the stimuli, is caffeine. Taurine is another major component, which is crucial for cardiovascular function and skeletal muscle development.

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of Product Types, End Users, Distribution Channels, and Regions. Based on product types the market is divided into drinks, shots, and mixers. The shots segment is further bifurcated into traditional energy shots and functional energy shots. In terms of end-users, the market is divided into kids, teenagers, and adults. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and others.

The outlook of COVID-19 impact can be divided under the following possible scenarios:

According to the optimistic scenario, the global energy drinks market is anticipated to remain under the massive impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020, and from the second quarter, the demand is expected to rise.

Under the probabilistic scenario, the market is expected to remain under the strong influence of the crisis until the second quarter, and from the third quarter onwards, the situation will alleviate.

Various global economies observed a shutdown in the manufacturing activities and the e-commerce business did observe a downward graph for some time.

As per GMR analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global energy drinks market is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to a surge in the demand for products that offer instant energy and rising number of athletes who consume these products for improving their overall performance is another reason that might propel the market growth. Sports events are beginning to start again amidst the ongoing pandemic which is expected to bolster product demand. On account of surging health awareness and busy lifestyle integrated with growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product is propelling the demand for energy drinks in North America. Almost 60% of the male and 40% of the female population in the US is addicted to energy drinks and it is further expected to bolster the regional market. The emerging economies are projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.”

Major Insights from the Study:

The industry players including Arizona Beverages USA, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing LLC., Monster Beverage Corporation, N.V.E. PHARMACEUTICALS, National Beverage Corp., Osotspa Public Company Limited, PepsiCo, Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH, RED BULL, Rhino Rush, Rockstar Inc, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Tweaker, and VITAL 4U accounted for a significant share in the global energy drinks market in the year 2019.

In 2019, the North American region dominated the market share with a substantial amount of contribution to the market valuation. However, Asia Pacific is a lucrative region for the market. The region constituted a substantial share of the market in 2020. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for energy drinks is expected to rise in Asia Pacific due to the rapid urbanization and increasing popularity of energy drinks among teenagers .

On the basis of types, the energy drinks market is segmented as drinks, shots, and mixers. The shots segment is further bifurcated into traditional energy shots and functional energy shots.

The drinks segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market, as it is substantially consumed by teenagers, adults, sportspersons, athletes, and gym enthusiasts. These drinks help boost energy and improve performance.

Energy shots are good energy supplements and options for an energy drink, as they have similar amounts of caffeine and key functional ingredients. However, they are served in lesser quantity than energy drinks. Energy shots are majorly consumed by athletes, gym enthusiasts, and sportspersons.

Energy mixers are drinks mixed with alcoholic drinks to offer quick energy. Several brands of energy mixers are available in the market.

