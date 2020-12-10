According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global MMR vaccine Market by Age Group, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 697.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 3.8 % by the year 2027. The global MMR vaccine market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing number of patients with autoimmune disease. Further, growing focus on immunization programs, and increasing awareness among consumers for vaccine are the factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global MMR vaccine market.

The global MMR vaccine market is fragmented based on age group, end-user, and region. In terms of age group, the market is segmented into infants, and preschooler. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers. Based on region, the global MMR vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Nigeria, DR of Congo, Ethiopia, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the MMR vaccine market is expected to witness the slight growth of COVID 19 pandemic. Various medical research institute and vaccine manufacturing are trying to find the use MMR vaccine string for the development of COVID-19 vaccine. According, to an investigation by the World Health Organization, MMR vaccine can help protect against COVID-19. However, the market is anticipated to witness slight fluctuations in demand and supply for MMR vaccine due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Rajat Verma, “The Global MMR vaccine Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by growing focus on immunization programs, rising cases of MMR, increasing number of patients with autoimmune disease, and rising awareness among consumers for vaccine, and increase in adoption of combination vaccines are boosting the market. Since, MMR are the virus, the trial of MMR vaccine for COVID-19 is also ongoing, this factor possesses as an opportunity for this market. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop vaccines for MMR.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

U.S. based Merck & Co., Inc., holds approximately three forth of the market share of global MMR vaccine market in year 2019.

Asia pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Several governments bodies globally are willing to incorporate MMR vaccine in public immunization programs given assured quality, safety, and affordability of the vaccine in hospitals. This, in turn, creates awareness among the people about the MMR vaccine, thus boosting segment growth.

The infant segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to rising government initiatives to decrease the prevalence of diseases through immunization.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 697.4 Million Market Growth Rate (from 2021 to 2027) 3.8 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Million) Market Segments By Age Group, By End-users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Rest of Asia Pacific, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Rest of Europe, Nigeria, DR of Congo, Ethiopia, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: MMR vaccine manufacturers (Pharmaceutical Companies), raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Pharmacies, Drug stores, Group Purchasing Organizations, Medical payers etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Association (IFPMA), World Trade Organization (WTO), Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR).

