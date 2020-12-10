According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market by Product, Chemical Type, Application, End-User and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 8.2% by the year 2027. The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, rising consumer health awareness & healthcare expenditure, technological improvements in manufacturing of antiseptics & disinfectants. Moreover, government’s rising campaigns activity regarding health & hygiene also boost the sales of home and personal care hygiene products such as antiseptics & disinfectants.

The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is fragmented based on product, chemical type, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into Antiseptics and Disinfectants. Based on chemical type, the antiseptics & disinfectants market is further bifurcated into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohols & aldehyde products, enzymes, others. Based on application, the market is classified as enzymatic cleaners, medical device disinfectants, surface disinfectants, and others. The end-user segment is further divided into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and others. On the basis of region, the global antiseptics & disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the antiseptics & disinfectants market is witnessing a higher growth trend owing to the adverse impact of COVID 19 pandemic on consumer health. This has resulted to an sudden increase in the personal care and home hygiene products such as antiseptic cream, spray, hand sanitizer, surface disinfectants etc. The sudden hike in demand for such products across the globe has put manufacturers into pressure. Therefore, other industry manufacturers have also started production of some essential products such as hand sanitizers, disinfectants to ease the current pressure on manufacturers. The year-on-year growth of antiseptics & disinfectants market in 2019-2020 is estimated around 3.0% and it is believed that the antiseptics & disinfectants market will expand at 8.2% CAGR during 2020-2027 on post Covid situation.

As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by growing health & hygiene practices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government’s positive initiative for personal hygiene. However, negative perception about the use of chemical disinfectants is also a big concern among consuemrs. Disinfectants sold in the U.S. need to be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which classifies these solutions as pesticides. Currently, there are no green certificate disinfectants available in the market. Therefore, antiseptics & disinfectants manufacturers have an edge on production of natural products as consumer’s inclination for green and environment & health friendly products are very high. Moreover, high penetration of online sales channel across the globe is a major factor of higher sales of antiseptics & disinfectants products.”

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including &G, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, BD, The Clorox Company together hold approximately 25% of market share of global antiseptics & disinfectants market in year 2019.

North America region is dominating the global antiseptics & disinfectants market, holding almost one third of the market share throughout forecast period. Better hygiene practices and high level of personal hygiene awareness, higher market dominance for infection prevention industry and better healthcare infrastructure pushes for higher sales of antiseptics & disinfectants across the region.

The antiseptics segment is estimated to hold a major share in the global antiseptics & disinfectants market owing to increasing health & skin concern among consumers. The antiseptics market holds more than 60% of the global share in 2019. The disinfectants market is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast.

Based on application, the medical device disinfectants segment is projected to constitute almost half of the of the market in 2027, as antiseptics & disinfectants help to maintain hygiene while using medical devices. The medical device disinfectants hold the major share due to its aggressive use in the healthcare industry to check pandemic infection in different regions.

By Chemical Type, Alcohols & Aldehyde Products hold almost half of the market while demand for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds are projected to be the highest during the forecast owing to high usage for floor, furniture, wall, disinfecting medical equipment etc.

Report Scope:



Report Metric Details Market Value in 2019 US$ 9.4 Billion Market Growth Rate (from 2020 to 2027) 8.2 % Historical Data 2017 & 2018 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Units Considered Value (US$ Billion) and Volume (Million Kgs) Market Segments By Product, By Chemical Type, By Application, By End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Country Scope U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA. Key Companies Profiled Bio-Cide International, Inc., Cantel Medical., BD, SC Johnson Professional, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, STERIS plc, The Clorox Company, 3M, KCWW Customization Scope Report customization available on request Pricing and Purchase Options Avail tailor-made purchase options to meet your research requirements.

Target Audience:

Supply-side : Antiseptics & disinfectants manufacturers, hygiene product manufacturers, raw material suppliers, importers, and exporters

Demand Side: Home care service provides, healthcare service providers, e-commerce service providers

Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Committee for Standardization Technical Committee (CEN/TC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

Associations and Industry Bodies: American Industrial Hygiene Association, Association of Occupational Exposure to Disinfectants, American Natural Hygiene Society, American Industrial Hygiene Association, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), International Occupational Hygiene Association, The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (AHA), The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC)

