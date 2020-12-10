According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Copper Concentrate Market by Type, Application and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 81 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 2.5% by the year 2027. The global copper concentrate market is anticipated to grow owing to rising awareness regarding the properties & usage of copper in varied end-use industries combined with a growing demand across applications. Further, increased copper production & ongoing R&D activities in the field of green mining are expected to drive the market growth. Use of smart mining technology is also expected to provide growth opportunities for the global copper concentrate market.

The global copper concentrate market is fragmented based on type, application and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into Pyrometallurgical, and Hydrometallurgy. Based on application, the market is classified as Electrical Industry, Mechanical Industry, Industrial Machineries and Equipment, Military & Defense, and others. On the basis of region, the global copper concentrate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, CIS, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the copper concentrate market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, restrictions on transportation activities, and temporary decline in demand for copper concentrates are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market trend. However, the market is expected to go through ‘V-curve’ growth pattern for the years 2019 to 2020. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand that are caused in this crisis situation due to closing of international trades.

As per GMR industry analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global copper concentrate market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by rising adoption of copper across electrical industry and mechanical industry. Moreover, the production issues of ageing mines is leading to acquisition of new mines due to their ability to produce copper concentrate with lesser deleterious metal. Considering the trade statistics, the Import & export of copper concentrate continuously increasing over past few years, but it is not leading and doesn’t depict that copper output is also rising. The rising impurity is leading to export more copper concentrate to satisfy copper supply with growing impurities.”