A microscope is a device used to view a magnified image of an object not visible to the naked eye. Various types of microscopes such as electron microscope, optical microscope and binocular microscope are available in the market. A binocular microscope is a microscope with two eyepieces and a single objective, through which you can see the object. It permits both eyes to watch at a time through a single objective. A binocular microscope has two eyepiece lens, a tube, an arm, a base and an illuminator. The eyepiece lens comes with an adjustable magnification power.

Microscopes play a vital part in observing and studying microorganisms and thus, in the diagnosis of various microbial infections. Various new and unrecognized microorganisms are adversely affecting the human body and projecting a major threat to human life. To develop treatment options for such microbial infections, the biology of the microorganism needs to be studied first where a microscope plays an important role. The magnified image of a microorganism helps scientists, students and research and development professionals understand the structure of the microorganism so treatment options can be developed accordingly. Binocular microscopes are designed on the principle of geometric beam splitting where the resolution of the rear exit pupil is split.

The incidences of new infections are on the rise and each time, the structure of the microorganism is different. Thus, there is a need to study the cell structure of the microorganism, which is driving the binocular microscope market. Binocular microscopes offer a comfort during use as they are equipped with two eyepieces. In industrial research and diagnostic labs where microscopes are used around the clock, microscopes with single eyepieces can put additional strain on the eye and hamper observational and analytical capability. Hence, binocular microscopes are preferred among these institutes, which is driving the growth of the market. Features such as easy handling and adjusting for desired magnification, adjustable inclination and 360 degree rotation make binocular microscope the preferred choice in the market. The cost-efficient nature of binocular microscopes as compared to other microscopes makes them the go-to product for students and other research personnel.

On the other hand, the adoption of advanced microscopes such as electron microscopes and optical microscopes hampers the growth of the binocular microscope market.

Binocular Microscope Market: Segmentation

Based on the end user, the binocular microscope market has been segmented as:

Research Laboratories

Educational institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

The increasing prevalence of microbial infection, coupled with the complex nature of newly emerging microorganisms affecting human beings, fuel the growth of the global binocular microscope market. Among the end user segments, research laboratories is slated to be the dominant segment in the binocular microscope market due to the high number of research studies. Manufacturers of binocular microscopes are focusing on developing more efficient products by incorporating additional features. They are partnering with local players in their respective regions and performing various promotional activities to improve their market footprint. Additional features such as 360 degree rotation, anti-dust coating and long term durability with easy handling are the key focus areas for binocular microscope manufacturers.

Binocular Microscope Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global binocular microscope market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is pegged to be the most lucrative binocular microscope market due to the large-scale research and development activities in research laboratories and educational institutes in the region. Europe is slated to be the second most lucrative binocular microscope market due to the higher adoption of binocular microscopes in research. Asia-Pacific is an emerging binocular microscope market due to the increasing focus on R&D for cost effectiveness by large-scale industries in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are pegged to be the least lucrative binocular microscope markets globally.

Binocular Microscope Market: Market Participants

Key participants identified in the binocular microscope market include ,

LabX

World Precision Instruments

Biotek Engineers

Suncore

Quasmo

Advanced Technocracy Inc.

Zenith Labs

GT Vision Ltd

