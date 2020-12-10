Acid-Fast bacilli smear and culture are two separate tests performed together to test for tuberculosis. It refers to the microscopic examination of a fluorochrome stain of a clinical specimen. The Acid-Bacilli is the inoculation of a clinical specimen on a mycobacteria growth indicator and a Lowenstein-Jensen (L-J) media slant. Tuberculosis is a serious health problem in many countries globally. It is also prevalent in countries that have preventive measures set up to avoid the disease in the community. Tuberculosis can occur in any anatomical site and thus, specimens other than the sputum such as urine, cerebrospinal fluid, pleural fluid, pus or biopsy specimens are submitted for Acid-Fast Bacillus test.

Two procedures are most commonly used for acid-fast staining: Carbolfuschin method (includes Zeil-Neelson and Kinyoun Methods), which come under direct microscopy and the Flurochrome procedure that uses auramine-O or auramine-rhodamine dyes (Fluorescent microscopy). In the case of pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), positive results of acid-fast bacillus test convert to negative within three months of effective therapy. The disappearance of acid-fast bacilli from sputum smears is used to access the response to therapy. Further, physicians might make inappropriate management decisions by misinterpreting the positive smear results.

Drivers and Restraints for Acid-Fast Bacillus Test market

Tuberculosis, being one of the deadliest diseases, infects one-fourth of the world’s population. The increasing prevalence of tuberculosis globally is one of the leading factors that drives the acid-fast bacillus test market. However, the reduction of smear sensitivity is further reduced in patients with extra-pulmonary TB, being relatively insensitive.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for acid-fast bacillus test can be segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle-East & Africa. Asia Pacific leads the global acid-fast bacillus testing market due to the high number of TB cases. Increasing healthcare expenditure and out of pocket expenditures in Asia Pacific are factors responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific Market. Latin America and Middle-East and Africa are expected to follow Asia Pacific, owing to the prevalence of tuberculosis in these regions.

Segmentation

The global market for acid-fast bacillus test can be segmented on the following parameters:

By Type

Standard Acid-Fast Bacillus Test

Rapid Acid-Fast Bacillus Test

By Product

Complete Acid-Fast Bacillus Test kits

Individual Kit Items Auramine O Stain Sputum Digestion Solution Microscopic Test Slides Auramin-Rhodamine dyes Others



By Indication

Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra-Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Honeybee Larvae Inspection

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Hospitals

Academic Research Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific

Middle-East and Africa

Competition Outlook

Some of the key players in the acid-fast bacillus test market are ,

Azer Scientific

Statlab Medical Products

Becton-dickinson

ARUP Laboratories

Thermofisher Scientific

Vita Bee Health

Bio Lab Diagnostics Private Limited

Drucker Diagnostics.

