The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, decreases the price of Model S for the second time in a week on a Wednesday. He shares to the public the cost decline in a post on Twitter. Furthermore, he mentioned in the tweet that the price of Model S would change to 69,420 dollars. Musk habitually shows an adoration of humor by using the number ’69’ and ‘420’ to mean an act of Sex and the use of Marijuana into firm related comments. The cost for the bottommost spec type of Tesla model S was changed on the Tesla site on Wednesday late afternoon to 69,420 dollars.

Nevertheless, the publication made through tweeter led to a pricing announcement from Lucid Motors, an electric car company founded by the previous Tesla executive Peter Rawlinson. Lucid mentioned on Wednesday sunrise that the fundamental type of their upcoming Lucid Air power-driven sedan would cost 77,400 dollars or 69,900 following a United States civic tax credit of 7,500 dollars. Moreover, Lucid has estimated that the new type of Sedan will provide an EPA projected range of 406 miles per power boost. Consequently, the Tesla Model S, which the firm has been giving to clients since the year 2012, provides an EPA rated range of around 402 miles per one charge.

The Model S selling cost was reduced at the beginning of the week in the United States from 74,990 dollars to 71,990 dollars. The later Model S cost reduction shows another 3.5 percent off for eventual U.S clients. A Credit Suisse specialist Dan Levy composed in a paper on Wednesday that Tesla’s prices harm the economy, and it has reflected in China and a reduction in costs. Agreeing to information written by the China Passenger Car Association stated that the distribution of Tesla in China was equal to 11,329 components in September. Also, this is lesser than the deals made in August.

Tesla is now aiming to bring on board between 477,750 to 514,500 units of power-driven vehicles in 2020 globally, rendering to the current guidance made by Musk at the firm’s yearly partnership conference. It was recently aiming supplies of almost 500,000 cars. However, Tesla managed to supply nearly 318,350 vehicles in the first months of 2020. To attain its first mission, Tesla will have to transport more than 180,000 cars. To achieve its goal, the start-up would have to deliver a maximum number of 159,400 vehicles in the fourth month of the year in which the Covid-19 epidemic has cancelled some sales.