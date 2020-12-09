Endoscopy is performed in multiple patients and endoscope is required to be sterilized and disinfected before, during and after the process. Endoscope reprocessing is performed to reduce contamination and sterilization of the endoscopic devices. Endoscope pre-cleaning is the important part of the endoscopic repressing methods. Endoscope pre-cleaning begins immediately at the bedside after removal of the insertion tubes from the patients. Endoscope pre-cleaning prevent blood, debris, mucous fluids from drying and protecting devices from damage and contamination. Many companies are offering a point of use endoscope pre-cleaning solutions for endoscopic equipment. Several products such as endoscope detergents and disinfectants, endoscope pre-cleaning try, pre-cleaning brush, pre-cleaning sink, and other products are offered for the endoscope pre-cleaning.

Demand for endoscope pre-cleaning products is increasing as the number of endoscopic procedures. Endoscope pre-cleaning products are gaining high demand in the market as strict regulation and guidelines regarding endoscopic repossessing. Endoscope pre-cleaning is the necessary procedure for sterilization, therefore, the need for endoscope pre-cleaning is always growing. Increasing infectious disease cases due to endoscopic surgeries expected to spur the demand for the endoscope pre-cleaning products. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), hospital-acquired infections account for around 1.7 Mn infections in America. The rising number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical units expected to favor the growth of the endoscope pre-cleaning market. Increasing healthcare investments, improvement in hospital infrastructure in developing countries expected to favors the growth of the endoscope pre-cleaning market. Increasing government regulatory initiatives to maintain infection control and prevention expected to propel the growth of infection control supplies market. Increasing number of specialty surgical centers and ambulatory surgical centers propel the growth of the endoscope pre-cleaning market.

The global endoscope pre-cleaning market is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Endoscope Pre-cleaning Try Pre-cleaning Brush Ultrasonic Cleaners Spray-gun Rinser Pre-Cleaning sink Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Surgical Centers



Endoscopic pre-cleaning market expected to grow with significant growth rate as strict infectious control guideline & rules and the increasing number of endoscopic producers. Endoscopic pre-cleaning market can be segmented into endoscope detergents and disinfectants, endoscope pre-cleaning try, pre-cleaning brush, ultrasonic cleaners, spray-gun rinser, pre-cleaning sink, and others. Based on the end-user endoscopic pre-cleaning market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty surgical centers. Based on end user, the hospital segment expected to contribute the highest market share as high number of endoscopic producers performed on a daily basis.

Regionally, the global endoscope pre-cleaning market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the global endoscope pre-cleaning market owing to strict regulatory policies and the growing number of surgical centers. Europe expected to gain a second higher market share in the endoscope pre-cleaning market as an increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed. Endoscope pre-cleaning market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to the growing number of endoscopic surgeries and increasing healthcare spending.

Some of the players operating in the global endoscope pre-cleaning market are Hoya Corporation, Steris plc., CONMED Corporation, MEDIVATORS Inc., BHT Hygiene Technology GmbH (Cantel Medical), Olympus Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products, Getinge AB, TBJ Incorporated, SciCan Medical, Diversatek Healthcare, Steelco S.p.A, Custom Ultrasonics, ARC Healthcare Solutions and others. Endoscope pre-cleaning market player is focusing on the launch of new products to ease the endoscopic pre-cleaning procedure for healthcare professionals.

