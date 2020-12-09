Oral inhalation systems are the devices, which are used in the delivery of medicines for chronic pulmonary diseases. The medicines are delivered directly into the lungs, increasing the effectiveness of treatment for various respiratory diseases. A variety of medicines are taken by oral inhalers. A combination of different medicines is also taken by oral inhalers. Oral inhalers are mainly used in the treatment of asthma and obstructive pulmonary disease. Oral inhalers are easy to use and very effective. Oral inhalers are portable and cost-effective. These characteristic properties are expected to increase the demand for oral inhalers, which can boost the overall growth of the oral inhalation market. There are two types of oral inhalers- single use inhalers and reusable inhalers. Reusable inhalers are ideal for patients, requiring frequent ongoing therapies.

Growing prevalence of chronic pulmonary disorders is one of the major factors, which is responsible for the growth of oral inhalation market. Oral inhalers are cost-effective and portable, which can increase their demand and can boost the oral inhalation market. Increasing geriatric population is another important factor which is responsible for the growth of oral inhalation market. Technological advancements lead to the introduction of new advanced inhalers, which can boost the overall growth of the oral inhalation market. Various other factors, such as the increasing number of hospitals, increasing healthcare awareness, increasing air pollution, increasing research and developmental activities, etc. can increase the growth of oral inhalation market.

The side effects caused by oral inhalers can restrain the growth of oral inhalation market.

The global oral inhalation market is segmented on basis of product type, reusability, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Nebulizers Soft Mist Inhalers

Segmentation by Reusability Single use inhalers Reusable Inhalers

Segmentation by Indication Asthma Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies



On the basis of product type, the oral inhalation market has been segmented into metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and soft mist inhalers. The metered dose inhaler contains a pressurized canister. Metered dose inhalers are very convenient to use because of its portable size, efficiency, and convenience. Dry powder inhalers are used to deliver the medicines that are dry powdered. A nebulizer can also be called as a breathing machine. A nebulizer can also be called as an air compression machine. By using a soft mist inhalers, the medication is released as a slow-moving soft mist. Dry powder inhalers are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the oral inhalation market. On the basis of reusability, oral inhalation market has been segmented into single-use inhalers and reusable inhalers. Reusable inhalers are expected to hold the largest share in the overall market. On the basis of indication, the oral inhalation market can be segmented into asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease, and other diseases. Asthma is the most common disease, treated by oral inhalation systems. On the basis of the distribution channel, the overall oral inhalation market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. Drug stores and hospital pharmacies are expected to hold a large revenue share in the oral inhalation market.

Based on geography, the global oral inhalation market is segmented into a few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America, is expected to have the largest revenue shares in the global oral inhalation market because of the technological advancements and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe is expected to have the second largest revenue share in the oral inhalation market because of the increasing prevalence of pulmonary chronic diseases and increasing population. Asia- Pacific is expected to have a large share in the oral inhalation market because of the increasing healthcare awareness.

Some of the key players involved in global oral inhalation market are Monaghan Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AptarGroup, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., INSPIRE Medical Ltd., ALEXZA, PARI GmbH, and Trudell Medical International.

