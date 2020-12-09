Hypertension has become one of the serious problems affecting 1 billion people worldwide which leads to strokes and heart attacks. It impose a serious threat to the people with the change in lifestyle. It is one of the prime cardiovascular risk factor. Access to proper treatment and medicines, the risk factor is increasing especially with those patients who is unable to control by conventional therapy and thus cardiovascular diseases is alarming at a steady rate. Currently catheter-based renal denervation has been developed and introduced into the market which has the capability to minimize the blood pressure and sympathetic activity in treatment of patients with resistant hypertension. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistics report, prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be 29.0% in 2015 to 2016. Hypertension has become a major challenge in the United States due to increase in risk of cardiovascular diseases. Catheter-based renal denervation has replaced the traditional method since the traditional method has many side effects which leads to more than 50 mortality along with other serious adverse events such as erectile dysfunction, postural hypotension and syncope.

The global catheter-based renal denervation is likely to spur the growth of the market due to its safety efficacy in treatment of hypertension. Moreover, catheter-based renal denervation allows selective denervation of the targeted nerve and since it is a cost effective treatment, catheter-based renal denervation anticipate significant growth of the market. Increasing patient pool with resistant hypertension is expected to drive the catheter-based renal denervation market. In addition to this, rising healthcare expenditure and strong public health policies are the factors which is likely to drive the catheter-based renal denervation market. Catheter-based renal denervation has the potential to eradicate the burden of hypertension which as a result seems to stimulate the growth of the catheter-based renal denervation market. However, cost of catheter-based renal denervation treatment may hinder the growth of the catheter-based renal denervation treatment market. Also, adverse events related to catheter-based renal denervation may hamper the future growth of the catheter-based renal denervation market.

The global bone catheter-based renal denervation market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication and end user

Market Segmentation by Product Type Catheter-based radiofrequency renal denervation Catheter-based ultrasound renal denervation Catheter-based micro infusion renal denervation

Market Segmentation by Indication Refractory hypertension Chronic kidney diseases Cardiovascular diseases

Market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Geographically, catheter-based renal denervation market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute substantial share in catheter-based renal denervation market owing to increasing adoption of novel therapeutics, increase in launch of multiple catheter-based renal denervation and high healthcare spending is likely to drive the growth of the catheter-based renal denervation market. Europe is expected to stimulate the growth of catheter-based renal denervation market due to advancement in technology and increasing prevalence of resistant hypertension will significantly propel the growth of the catheter-based renal denervation market. Asia Pacific has significant potential in stimulating the growth of the catheter-based renal denervation market due to rising prevalence of renal denervation devices and rising awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment is likely to boost the growth of catheter-based renal denervation market. Japan also shown to have substantial growth in the catheter-based renal denervation market due to advancement in research and development, growing incidences of renal diseases is anticipate to generate revenue for catheter-based renal denervation market. Middle East and Africa has less potential in catheter-based renal denervation market due to lack of proper healthcare systems and less availability of drugs may hamper the growth of catheter-based renal denervation market.

Some of the key players leading in catheter-based renal denervation market are:

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

Ablative Solutions, Inc

ReCor Medical, Inc

Symple Surgical, Inc.

St. Jude’s

ReCor Medical’s Paradise

Covidien’s.

