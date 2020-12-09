The World Health Organization (WHO) has adopted artemisinin combination therapy as the first line of treatment for uncomplicated malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Today, artemisinin combination therapy is the most effective available antimalarial medicines by combining 2 active ingredients of different mechanisms of action. The WHO has recommended 5 artemisinin combination therapy for malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum. The selection of artemisinin combination therapy based on the results obtained from therapeutic efficacy studies compared to Plasmodium falciparum malaria local strains. It has been proven that artemisinin combination therapy is very effective in treating malaria and also reduces the transmission in some epidemic regions. The advantage of artemisinin combination therapy over treatment for Plasmodium falciparum malaria driving the growth of artemisinin combination therapy market. However, in endemic areas, there has been a lack of studies on uncomplicated malaria. This may hamper the growth of artemisinin combination therapy market.

Artemisinin combination therapy is rapid and reliably effective in treating uncomplicated malaria. The artemisinin derivatives are safe and well tolerated except for occasional hypersensitivity reactions. The adverse effect of the artemisinin combination therapy is based and determined by the combined drug. According to the latest report published by the WHO in November 2018, stated that there are around 219 Mn cases of malaria present in 90 countries, in 2017. Deaths due to malaria have reached to 435,000 in 2017. In 2017, the Africa region has a high global share of around 92% of malaria cases and 93% of deaths due to malaria. In 2017, total funding for malaria elimination and control reached to an estimation of US$ 3.1 Bn and may help in reducing the burden of the disease and boost the artemisinin combination therapy market growth. Contributions and initiations from the government of endemic countries have amounted for around US$ 900 Mn, which is representing around 28% of total funding. This initiations by the WHO and government may increase the market growth of artemisinin combination therapy market

The global market for artemisinin combination therapy is segmented on basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Segmentation by Drug Type Artesunate/Mefloquine Artemether/Lumefantrine Dihydroartemisinin/Piperaquine Artesunate/Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine Artesunate/Amodiaquine

Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Intravenous Intramuscular

Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Stores Drug Stores



In most endemic countries, artemisinin combination therapy adopted as the first line of therapy for curing malaria. However, there is a large number of the untreated population who required artemisinin combination therapy but have not received. This may hamper the growth of artemisinin combination therapy market. Effectiveness is determined by the combination of the drug with artemisinin derivative. Moreover, there is still uncertainty over the use and safety of artemisinin derivatives by pregnant women who are in their trimester. The lack of information and studies may restrain the growth of artemisinin combination therapy market.

The artemisinin combination therapy market in North America will is expected to show the highest revenue growth due to high investment in clinical trials and R&D spending, followed by Europe. The artemisinin combination therapy market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show high CAGR growth due to a high prevalence of uncomplicated malaria. The artemisinin combination therapy market in the Middle East & Africa will show stagnant market growth a large number of untreated population and a high share of malaria disease burden in Africa and most endemic regions.

Some of the key players present in the global artemisinin combination therapy market are

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Cipla limited

Ipca Laboratories

Ajanta Pharma

Guilin Pharmaceuticals

Desano Holdings Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Hovid Berhad

KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

