Flight Data Recorder Market: Overview

Flight data recorder is an electronic recording device installed in the aircraft in order to easing the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents. Furthermore, flight data recorder is also known as misnomer black box in the global market. In an aircraft two different types of flight recorder are installed one is flight data recorder which conserve the current history through the recording of numerous of parameters collected in the box, while, second one is cockpit voice recorder which, preserves the current data of the sounds in the cockpit, together with the conversation of the pilots. Furthermore, Flight Data Recorder are also records the signals of audio of pilot which is installed nearby cockpit.

However, black box can be comprises as combined unit of flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. These two devices is installed at rear side of aircraft due to safety purpose. At the time of accident, the Flight Data Recorder searched and inspected the basis reason of accident and illuminate the error.

Owing to increase is figures of aircraft’s accidental case aircraft ministry is taking stepping stone to install Flight Data Recorder with high recording capacity which can store more than 2 hours for heavy aircraft in order to improve the safety of aircraft as well as passenger.

Flight Data Recorder Market: Dynamics

Government has mandated rules and regulations pertaining to aircraft’s safety for example International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has mandated some rules for installation of Flight Data Recorder according to aircraft types. Therefore, the government as well as Flight Data Recorder manufacturer are outlaying significant money to install flight data recorder system in the existing aircraft fleet, in turn, glorify the sales of Flight Data Recorder. Moreover, the growth of the Flight Data Recorder market is also correlated to aircraft fleet.

Therefore, significant growth in passenger density is expected to drive the Flight Data Recorder market in global over the forecast time period. In addition, expansion in aviation industry and the research & development which is carried out on to make lighter and efficient safety systems has also brought it in the growth phase in an area of innovation in the Flight Data Recorder market.

However, the factors such as the high cost of installation or retrofit and permits required for the manufacturing of aerospace components, strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities may consider as headwind in the growth of Flight Data Recorder market over the stipulated time period.

Nowadays, Flight Data Recorder manufacturers are installing flight data recorder with battery to continue recording after sudden failure in the aircraft’s electricity supply. Moreover, the players are also adroitly focused to make high quality Flight Data Recorder by the use of high shock & vibration materials. In Addition, Flight Data Recorder manufacturer are also installing Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB) which works as location navigator with the help of ULB the location can be detected when it dipped in sea.

Flight Data Recorder Market: Segmentation

By Product Type, Flight Data Recorder Market can be segmented as: Cockpit Voice Recorder Flight Data Recorder

By sales channel, Flight Data Recorder Market can be segmented as: Line fit Retrofit

By Aircraft Type, Flight Data Recorder Market can be segmented as: Wide Body Narrow Body Turboprop General Aviation & Business Jets Rotorcrafts

By Application, Flight Data Recorder Market can be segmented as: Civil Aircraft Military Aircraft



Flight Data Recorder Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America regions are expected to hold considerable share in the global aircraft Flight Data Recorder market owing to healthy presence of aircraft equipment manufacturers, this expectancy is also radiate futuristic opportunities for Flight Data Recorder market in the coming years. Latin America is anticipated to account adequate share of North America cockpit voice recorder market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to represent sizable potential in the global Flight Data Recorder market owing to increasing number supportive government policies in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea over the next upcoming years.

Flight Data Recorder Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the Flight Data Recorder market identified across the value chain:

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Teledyne Controls LLC

RUAG Group

Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd. (FDS)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

