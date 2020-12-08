Jaw fracture is a common facial injury. Jaw fracture is also called mandibular fracture. Jaw fracture occurs when the mandible and temporal bone is damaged. Jaw fracture is the tenth most common fractured bone in the human body. Many surgical procedures are used to set a jaw fracture. Jaw fracture fixation devices are used to set the fracture, repositioned bone into the normal alignment. Jaw fracture fixation devices include the internal and external jaw fracture fixation devices. These devices internal jaw fracture fixation devices include the implants such as screws, plates, wires or pins, nails. Internal jaw fracture fixation devices are made from titanium, stainless steel, cobalt, and chrome. External jaw fracture fixation devices are the frames used to stabilize the fractured bone into the proper position. External jaw fracture fixation devices are used as a temporary treatment option for jaw fracture as they are easily applied. External jaw fracture fixation device provides temporary stability until the patient is not ready for surgery to fix the fracture.

Increasing incidence of jaw fracture due to road accidents are expected to drive the demand for jaw fracture fixation devices. Increasing cases of sports injuries such as wrestling and boxing are boosted the number of cases of jaw fracture, which expected to another major driving factor of jaw fracture fixation devices market. Increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced treatment options and surgeries will spur the demand for jaw fracture fixation devices. Increasing weakening of bones due to osteoporosis increase the risk of fracture. Osteoporosis is the leading cause of bone fracture. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fracture yearly all around the world. Increasing osteoporosis prevalence expected to contributes to the growth of the jaw fracture fixation devices market. However, the high cost of products for jaw fracture treatment hampers the growth of the jaw fracture fixation devices. Unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the developing economies may restraint the demand of the jaw fracture fixation devices.

The global jaw fracture fixation devices market is segmented on basis of fracture type, product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Fracture Type General Jaw Fracture Condylar Jaw Fracture Unilateral Bilateral

Segmentation by Product Type Internal Fixator Devices Plate Screws Arch bars Wires External Fixator Devices

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Internal fixation devices segment is expected to gain the largest share in jaw fracture fixation devices market. Internal jaw fracture fixation devices reduce the incidence of nonunion and malunion of fractured bones. Internal jaw fracture fixation devices enable patients to recover earlier and provide the permanent solution of jaw fracture. Hospital segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in jaw fracture fixation devices market. Ambulatory surgical centers expected to register significant growth for jaw fracture fixation devices over the long run.

Regionally, the global jaw fracture fixation devices market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global jaw fracture fixation devices market owing to the highest healthcare care expenditure and adoption of new surgical procedures. Europe also shows the second largest market in the jaw fracture fixation devices market due to increasing surgical procedures and the number of cases of jaw fracture. The jaw fracture fixation devices market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of new treatment options.

Some of the players operating in the global jaw fracture fixation devices market are ,

Arthex Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stryker Corporation

3D Systems, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Wright Medical Group

Summit Medical, Inc.

Dillon Manufacturing, Inc.

