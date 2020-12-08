Tue. Dec 8th, 2020

Part 3: Webinar on 6 Month Retrospective- Marketing During Pandemic: collaboration with sales Skyrocketed

Dec 8, 2020

Question: Our collaboration with sales Skyrocketed; will this last?

Speaker: Uky Chong

Designation: GM – US at Inbox Insight

Answer: 

Marketing teams are getting smarter in using their budgets. Really working close with sales to ensure the lead definitions are met and they get the desired quality lead. What program makes sense, so marketing actually enables the sales team. Regular/direct feedback mechanism from sales happening.

 

Speaker: Angel Oberoi

Designation: Integrated Demand Marketing – ABM at Gigamon

Answer: 

Marketing success comes from engaging with sales.

 

Common points:

1) Marketing working closely with sales

2) Success for both marketing and sales to work as a team

 

You can check out our full webinar on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoBtECLJ_gQ

Lets connect: https://www.techconnectr.com/contact-us/

