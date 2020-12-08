Tue. Dec 8th, 2020

Part 2: Webinar on How are we changing during COVID-19 experience? 6 Month Retrospective- Marketing During Pandemic

 Question: How are we changing?

 

Speaker: James Kessinger

Designation: CMO at Hushly

Answer:

Bigger focus on ICP, budget increased for ABM, Roi and exansion of ABM will come through.

 

Speaker: Peter Isaacson

Designation: CMO at Demandbase

Answer:

Lot of opportunities are missed because budget were tight. Realization is ABM was a nuance, more of a sophisticated way of approaching clients.

 

Speaker: Jeff Pedowitz

Designation: President and CEO at The Pedowitz Group

Answer:

Sophistication have gone up for ABM strategies, A lot of work were or are still doing manually. Still many are not using intent data but going with the traditional approach. Most are only holding budgets and releasing batch wise month on month.

Common points:

1) Tight budget

2) ABM in increasing

3) More sophistication happening in ways to approach clients, both ABM and non-ABM

 

You can checkout our full webinar on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoBtECLJ_gQ

Lets connect: https://www.techconnectr.com/contact-us/ 

