Speaker: James Kessinger

Designation: CMO at Hushly

Question: How was the COVID-19 experience – 6months?

Answer:

We work on top of the funnel but looking at end results with the leads. Shift towards digital. Sector wise the companies are down.

We are somewhat up, but we are on the opposite side in digital marketing. As people have pivoted out of what they are trying to do with digital when they start to move into ABM, we saw everybody was talking intent data.

We serve B2B marketing in our world, so we serve at the top of the bottle but probably think about the last mile due to content engagement, content enrichment, and we operationalize intent data.

So when we hear everybody talking about intent, we take that as a signal. So when you are doing ABM, you are doing these campaigns; you get more relevant content experience, for that matter.

As the pandemic came into full swing, people rejiggered as their budget; we saw an uptick. Even as the pandemic recedes, we see interest on the digital front, in the ABM space, in the ABM platforms, in the ABM vendors.

ICP is synthesized with data that helps to drive hyper-personalized experiences across diverse levels.

Speaker: Bill Doyle

Designation: Global Digital Account Insight Program lead, Customer & market Insight at SAP

Question: How was the COVID-19 experience – 6months?

Answer:

Built a customer listening program. See more research occurring during digital transformation on necessary needs.

As the pandemic occurred six months ago, one of the things enterprises focused on is building a customer listening engine. When the pandemic occurred, a lot of sentiments were witnessed around customers in different industries looking for solutions in the field, whether it’s HR, supply chain, and procurement. Considering the overall market looks like now, an increase in the kind of research to the digital, which is a healthy indicator. We tend to see more broadly based now across our portfolio. We also see more opportunities for the resurrection of more of a digital transformation.

In the absence of meetings, the best kind of information that we can get to sales is crucial.

ABM advise in 2021: Transform incident to intent plus predictive capabilities through AI and machine learning, plus financial health indicators, plus new growth.

You can checkout our full webinar on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoBtECLJ_gQ

Lets connect: https://www.techconnectr.com/contact-us/