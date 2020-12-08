Esoteric Testing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 20.92 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Esoteric testing permits the analysis of rare substances or molecules that cannot perform in a routine clinical laboratory.

The esoteric testing market based on type has been segmented into infectious diseases, immunology, endocrinology, oncology, genetics, toxicology, neurology, and others. The infectious diseases testing type is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the market. The growth is attributed to a large number of infectious disease tests that are performed in clinical laboratories, technological innovations in molecular diagnostics and increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. Based on laboratory type, the market has been divided into independent & reference laboratories and hospital laboratories. The independent & reference laboratories formed one of the major contributors for the market. The growth is attributed to the continuous automation and digitalization of diagnostic laboratories across the major economies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets and hold one of the largest market shares for esoteric testing. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness of personalized medicine, increasing public and private funding for research on the development of clinical laboratory tests are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Esoteric testing market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the esoteric testing market.

• Esoteric testing market segmentation on the basis type, technology, laboratory type and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Esoteric testing market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Esoteric testing market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the esoteric testing market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Esoteric Testing Market.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the market include

• LabCorp (US)

• Quest Diagnostics (US)

• OPKO Health (US)

• Myriad Genetics (US)

• Genomic Health (US)

• American Medical Laboratories (US)

• Foundation Medicine (US)

• Mayo Medical Laboratories (US)

• Primary Healthcare (Australia)

• Healthscope (Australia)

• Sonic Healthcare (Australia)

• Fulgent Genetics (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Independent/reference laboratories

• Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and Diagnostic companies

• Clinical laboratory testing service providers

• Suppliers and distributors of diagnostic test kits

• Healthcare service providers

• OEM manufacturers

• Medical institutes

• Health insurance players

Scope of the Report

The Research report segments the esoteric testing market based on type, technology, laboratory type and geography

Esoteric Testing Market, by Type

• Infectious Diseases Testing

• Endocrinology Testing

• Oncology testing

• Immunology Testing

• Genetic Testing

• Toxicology Testing

• Neurology Testing

• Others

Esoteric Testing Market, by Technology

• Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

• Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

• Mass Spectrometry

• Real Time – PCR

• Flow Cytometry

• Radioimmunoassay

• Others

Esoteric Testing Market, by Laboratory Type

• Independent & Reference Laboratories

• Hospital Laboratories

Esoteric Testing Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

