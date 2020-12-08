Special Engineering Vehicle Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Engineering or Construction vehicles are heavy-duty vehicles, specially intended for executing construction (Civil engineering) tasks, most frequently, ones involved in the transportation of rock, debris, and materials. There are various types of special engineering vehicle available in the market, however choosing the right type of engineering vehicle is imperative. While selecting special engineering vehicles, industries focus on parameters such as the complexity of the project, material, cost, quality, time, and safety.

The special engineering vehicle markets are driven by factors such as global economic growth, public-private partnerships, and the rising construction industry and growth in urbanization as a result of increasing population. An increase in government initiatives toward infrastructure development and growth in public-private partnerships for the construction of public infrastructure systems in emerging countries will be impelling the market growth globally. The Indian Government has heavy finance in the development of roads, railway tracks, airports, and overall infrastructure development, which involves the use of excavators, loaders, and other such heavy machinery. However, increase in oil prices and carbon emission are hampering the market growth at the global level. Government investments in the infrastructure sector will provide a beneficial opportunity for the special engineering vehicle market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Special Engineering Vehicle Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the special engineering vehicle market has been segmented into Bulldozers, Cranes, Dump Trucks, and Others. Cranes segment held the leading market share in 2018 and is expected to keep its leading position during the forecast period. Cranes are an important part of the global material handling industry. Companies focus on research and development to increase lifting, flexibility, and outreach capacity of cranes, whether they are used at ports for container lifting or in construction activity. Considering high mobility and high traveling speed for setup on construction sites, which increases the market for mobile cranes. The use of mobile cranes in construction sites, aerospace, marine, and shipping.

Special Engineering Vehicle Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the special engineering vehicle market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the special engineering vehicle market in 2018 owing to a large number of key player presence in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the robust growth in construction and manufacturing industries. Asia Pacific region as most of the key players operating in the special engineering vehicle market has its manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific. The production cost in this region is lower than in other regions. The recent past increasing number of investments in road, military, construction. China and India is the developing economies country, which drives the demand for engineering vehicle. The well-established automobile manufacturers in the developed technology of Europe are projected to keep this regional market ahead of others. The region is experiencing major growth owing to the presence of a strong customer base for special engineering vehicles.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the special engineering vehicle market e.g. Hyundai Heavy Industries and CNH Industrial N.V. came into an agreement for Mini Excavator Business to increase the production capability of the organization for its mini excavator business to cater to the region’s increasing construction needs.

Special Engineering Vehicle Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere, Doosan, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Manufacturers in the special engineering vehicle are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Special Engineering Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Special Engineering Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Special Engineering Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Special Engineering Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Special Engineering Vehicle Market:

Special Engineering Vehicle Market, by Product type:

• Bulldozers

• Cranes

• Dump Trucks

• Others

Special Engineering Vehicle Market, by Application:

• Excavation & Demolition

• Heavy Lifting

• Material Handling

• Recycling & Waste Management

• Tunneling

Special Engineering Vehicle Market, by End Users:

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Infrastructure

• Manufacturing

• Others (Forestry & Agriculture)

Special Engineering Vehicle Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Special Engineering Vehicle Market, Major Players:

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Deere

• Doosan

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Babcock Vehicle Engineering

• Whelen Engineering

• Sany

• XCMG

• KION Group

• Hyster-Yale

• Jungheinrich

• Konecranes

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Liebherr Group

• Atlas Copco AB

• CNH Industrial N.V

Major Table Special Engineering Vehicle Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Special Engineering Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Special Engineering Vehicle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Special Engineering Vehicle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Special Engineering Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Special Engineering Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Special Engineering Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Special Engineering Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Special Engineering Vehicle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Special Engineering Vehicle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Special Engineering Vehicle Market Segment by Application

