Structural adhesives are special types of adhesives specially designed to bind nearly all thermoplastics, composite materials, and metals, other dissimilar substrates. These structural adhesives are used in many application including transportation, automotive, marine, HVAC, construction, wind energy, and industrial assemblies. As structural adhesives offers significant advantages over other methods of fastening so there use is increasing in aerospace and many other applications.

Global Structural Adhesives Market Report Components

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market for structural adhesives and covers facts, valuable insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report on the global structural adhesives market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Taxonomy Provides Market Segmentation Based on Product Type, Application, and Region

By Application By Product Type By Region Transportation Epoxy-based North America Automotive Acrylic-based Latin America Aerospace Polyurethane-based Eastern Europe Marine Cyanoacrylate Western Europe Electronic Components Others South East Asia and Pacific Building & Construction China Energy Japan Others Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Selection Criteria for Structural Adhesives

2.4. Comparison of Structural Adhesives based on Properties

2.5. Parent Market Overview

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global GDP Outlook

3.1.2. Global Chemical Sales

3.1.3. Global Wind Energy Generation Industry Overview

3.1.4. Global Construction Sector Overview

3.1.5. Global PCB Production Overview

3.1.6. Key Facts – Electronics Industry

3.1.7. Global Automotive Industry Overview

4. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Trends

5. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.1. Forecast Factors Relevance and Impact

5.2. Value Chain

Competitive Assessment of Market Covers Profiling and Detailed Analysis of Key Players

The global structural adhesives marketplace is consolidated and the competitive landscape is operated by a number of players, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Arkema, and Lord Corporation. These companies currently hold significant stakes in the global market for structural adhesives. Several global players are facing stringent competition from the companies based in China, and thus have already entered into mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations in an effort to attain an expanded footprint in the global market. Augmenting profitability with a sustained market value share has been identified as a priority for a majority of key players in the global structural adhesives market.