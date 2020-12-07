Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn. The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape.

Market Overview:

A double diaphragm pump (also called as a Membrane pump) is a positive displacement pump that uses a combination of the thermoplastic or Teflon diaphragm, reciprocating action of a rubber, and suitable valves on any side of the diaphragm. Double diaphragm pumps are used in high-pressure industrial applications in scientific fields, industrial and commercial.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market. Some of the drivers and restraints are illustrated below, their detailed explanation is discussed in the report with other supporting.

The major drivers of double digraph pumps market are increasing in water & wastewater industry and growing demand of double diagraph pumps in chemical industry such as Water U.K the representative group for the water sector is planning to spend US$ XX.5 Bn during the forecast period to upgrade water infrastructure and improve services to customers. On the flip side, as per the research, the double diaphragm pumps have witnessed some problems regarding pulsation as these pumps have pulsed flow and can cause problems to the piping systems. So, such a factor might restrain the growth of the global double diaphragm pumps market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Developments in double diaphragm pumps have led to the introduction of high pressure and high-speed Air-Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps in the global market. These AODD pumps find applications in chemical and construction industries.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the global double diaphragm pumps market such as mechanism, operation, and end-user. By mechanism segment, the air operated sub-segment accounted for the highest XX% share of the industry in 2019. Air operated diaphragm pumps use compacted air as a power source, which allows them to transfer a wide variety of fluids with sludge, abrasive, slurries, and high viscous fluids.

In terms of end-user, water & wastewater segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of US$ XX.XX Bn over the forecast period. Water treatment aids remove toxic elements from the water with the help of physical and chemical separation processes.

Regional Analysis:

The region that is leading the double diaphragm pumps market in the Asia Pacific region, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The healthy growth in the construction industry is driving the demand for the double diaphragm pumps in APAC. The market will witness strong growth in Europe and North America. The dynamics that are favoring the growth of the market are the increasing awareness about the clean drinking water and the growth in the investments that are made in the infrastructural activities.

The European regional market consists of major economies including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK among other Central and Eastern European economies. It was the second-largest regional double diaphragm pumps market, in terms of revenue, in 2019 because of high product demand from several end-use sectors, like include chemicals & petrochemicals and food & beverage.

Technological Advancement:

Advancements like the use of double diaphragm pumps in artificial hearts, boat industry and its growing use in process applications in various industries are helping the market to grow. Graco Inc launched a double diaphragm pump Husky 1050e which includes a combination of properties of the electric pump in 2015.

Industry update:

In May 2019, Dover Corporation announced the acquisitions of the All Flo Pump Company. The acquisition is expected to generate double-digit cash returns for Dover in invested capital in the upcoming 3 years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market

Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Mechanism

• Air Operated

• Electrically Operated

Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Operation

• Single Acting

• Double Acting

Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

• Water & Wastewater

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Power Generation

• Others

Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market

• Dover Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand

• Flowserve

• Idex Corporation

• Graco Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

• Tapflo

• Verder Group

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Yamada Corporation

• LEWA Group

• Leak-Proof Pumps LEWA

• Pump Solutions Group

