Global Gantry Robot Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The global gantry/cartesian robot market is driven by an increase in the use of automation in a wide variety of applications in manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and other sectors. Additionally, the significant adoption of gantry/cartesian robots in the automotive sector is expected to impact the global gantry/cartesian market. These are quick and accurate solutions for material handling applications. The extreme precision offered by gantry/cartesian robots, together with highly accurate link-and-gear combinations is a major factor driving the market in the materials handling application. Gantry robots save a tremendous amount of labor and associated costs while accelerating the production process for end-use industries. On the other hand, the high cost associated with gantry/cartesian robots is expected to be the one of the challenges manufacturers and buyers.

According to axis type, a 3-Axis gantry robot offers an easy to specify, cost-effective X-Y-Z handling system. It helps to move almost any length and is scalable and suitable for light to heavy/hanging loads. The 3-axis segment is expected to hold a significant market share throughout the forecast period because of these benefits. The addition of one more axis (Z-axis) for rotatory motion in a 3-axis gantry/cartesian robot is expected to be a vast potential in new applications during the forecast period.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Further, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period in developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global gantry (cartesian) robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global gantry (cartesian) robot market.

Scope of Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market, By Axis Type

• 1-Axis

• 2-Axis

• 3-Axis

• 4-Axis

Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market, By End use Industry

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Manufacturing

• Others (Rubber and Plastics Industry)

Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market

• Güdel Group AG

• Aerotech Inc.

• Bosch Rexroth AG, Ltd

• ABB Ltd.

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

• YAMAHA Robotics

• STON ROBOT

• Denso Corporation

• IAI America, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: gantry-robot Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global gantry-robot Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global gantry-robot Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America gantry-robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe gantry-robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific gantry-robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America gantry-robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue gantry-robot by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global gantry-robot Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global gantry-robot Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global gantry-robot Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

