Obesity is one of the main growing concerns across the globe, especially in the U.S. and European countries. In spite of being increasingly health conscious, individuals are unwillingly stuck in sedentary lifestyle owing to busy schedules. In order to defy obesity and other gut related issues, digestion-resistant maltodextrin is increasingly being used in multiple food products. Maltodextrin is an artificial sugar most commonly derived from corn, wheat and rice. It is commonly used in supplements such as weight gainers and contains calories. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin is derived by maltodextrin and is indigestible as humans does not possess enzymes that digests it. It also possess very low or no calories, hence can be consumed by diabetic individuals. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin acts as dietary fiber and helps maintaining gut health.

Digestion-resistant maltodextrin also helps in weight loss as it induces the feeling of satiation for relatively longer times. It is also proven to enhance the gut health and bowel movements. The digestion-resistant maltodextrin market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period, owing to multiple health benefits associated with it.

Digestion-resistant Maltodextrin Market: Segmentation

Digestion-resistant Maltodextrin market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

Digestion-resistant maltodextrin market can be segmented on the basis of product type into corn based, wheat based and others (rice & potato). Corn based digestion-resistant maltodextrin is expected to expand with relatively high CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, digestion-resistant maltodextrin market can be segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy foods, nutraceuticals, sauces, soups & dressings, and others. Others segment includes medical foods, no-sugar added foods, high-intensity tabletop sweeteners etc. Nutraceuticals segment is expected to exhibit substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Digestion-resistant Maltodextrin market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Increasing health consciousness among individuals across the globe coupled with consciousness among individuals regarding total calorie intake is expected to boost the growth of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin does not contain calories, hence can be consumed by diabetics, due to this factor, it is exclusively used in no-sugar added foods. This factor is expected to drive the sales of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market over the forecast period. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin can be extra-ordinarily used as a probiotic, as it enhances micro-flora growth in intestine, owing to which digestion-resistant maltodextrin market is expected to expand with significant CAGR in upcoming years. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin is exclusively used in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements as a dietary fiber, helping to maintain gut health and smoothening bowel movement. This factor is also expected to increase the sales over the forecast period. Digestion-resistant maltodextrin possess lower glycemic index, hence improves and maintain blood sugar and insulin levels. This aspect is expected to facilitate the digestion-resistant maltodextrin market sales in upcoming years.

Substitutes for digestion-resistant maltodextrin have already grabbed shelves, owing to which the growth of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market could be affected adversely. Increasing number of individuals are opting for dietary supplements and no-sugar foods, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Digestion-resistant Maltodextrin Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global digestion-resistant maltodextrin market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

In terms of consumption, North America holds the largest share of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market followed by Europe which also possess relatively high value share of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market. North America digestion-resistant maltodextrin market is expected to exhibit significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific digestion-resistant maltodextrin market is expected to grow at significant rate in terms of consumption during the forecast period because people have started to opt for sugar free products and dietary supplements. China holds relatively high value share of digestion-resistant maltodextrin market across the APAC region and is expected to continue the same over the forecast period.

MEA digestion-resistant masltodextrin market is expected to grow with relatively low CAGR over the forecast period. Population around the globe is getting aware slowly about the health benefits of digestion-resistant maltodextrin and dietary supplements.

Digestion-resistant Maltodextrin Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of digestion-resistant maltodextrin are Roquette Frères S.A., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle plc, Ingredion Incorporated, and few regional players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.