Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market Drivers and Restrains:

Automotive pinion gears or smaller gear are used for the transmission of the motion in the automobiles. The main parts in which the pinion gears are used are steering system, transmission system and vehicle. The primary function of a pinion gear is to converts rotation into the linear motion in the assembly. Automotive pinion gears are generally made up of alloys of steel, aluminum, magnesium, manganese, zinc, chromium, nickel and cobalt.

Technological advancement in automotive pinion gear, the design of pinion gear is made by using CATIA software. Computer aided analysis (CAE) of pinion gear casing and clevis joint has been done so as to make sure they are safe. The recently designed pinion gear is compared with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) pinion gearbox on the basis of cost, weight and the steering gear ratio parameter. The results of the design shows that weight of new pinion gearbox is XX% less than the OEM pinion gear with nearly XX% reduction in the cost achieving the desired steering ratio. The increasing demand for the vehicles with automatic transmission system owing to its better fuel economy and ease in driving, even in heavy traffic conditions it is contributing to enhance the automotive pinion gear market.

Manufacturers in the automotive pinion gear are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the automotive pinion gear market is segmented into bevel and helical pinion gear. The helical pinion gear segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rising use of helical pinion gear in transmission and steering systems has enabled the segment emerge as the markets fore. The vehicles used for the offroad rides and vehicles used by the armed forces are mostly four wheel drive which uses more number of differential than the two wheel drive vehicles which uses bevel pinion gears, hence is responsible for the growth of the pinion gears market.

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market Regional Analysis:

Automotive pinion gear market has been segmented into five major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The analysis based on the region is done on the basis of the production trend, political reforms, regulation changes and society demand. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of automotive pinion gear market in 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period due to the high number of manufacturing facilities, increasing urbanization and purchasing power of the society and increasing production of the vehicle in the China and other Asian countries.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive pinion gear market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global automotive pinion gear market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global automotive pinion gear market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by pinion gear type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global automotive pinion gear market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market:

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market, by Pinion Gear Type:

• Bevel Pinion Gear

• Helical Pinion Gear

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Automotive Pinion Gear Market, Major Players:

• GKN PLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SHOWA Corporation

• DowDuPont

• ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

• IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA

• Univance Corporation

• RSB Group

• Bharat Gears Ltd.

• American Axle and Manufacturing Inc

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Linamar Corporation

• NSK Ltd.

• Neapco Inc

• ONDO SHINSHO Precision Technology Corporation

• Metaldyne Performance Group, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Group

• Dana Holding Corporation

• BMT International

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: automotive-pinion-gear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global automotive-pinion-gear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global automotive-pinion-gear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America automotive-pinion-gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe automotive-pinion-gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific automotive-pinion-gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America automotive-pinion-gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue automotive-pinion-gear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global automotive-pinion-gear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global automotive-pinion-gear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global automotive-pinion-gear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

