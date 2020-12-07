Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019 at CAGR of XX%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Hardware in the loop (HIL) technique is used to analyse complex real-time embedded systems. Hardware in the loop system provides an effective platform which to reduce the complexity of the plant and controls the test platform. HIL market technology offers high-quality output and reduces the cost involved and time needed. Hardware in the loop (HIL) is a cost-effective and time-effective technique; therefore, it used in major applications in the global hardware-in-the-loop market. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market in the future.

Open loop HIL provides a replay of model-generated or recorded-scenario data to the device under test without feedback signals from the DUT into the scenario behaviour. Closed-loop HIL, in contrast, offers a model-based simulation of the traffic and physical environment with feedback signals from the device under test to the simulation environment, for instance, validation of complex application behaviour or functional testing in complex environments, as well as autonomous driving, multiple vehicle interaction, and platooning algorithms.

The application in the automotive sector accounted for the dominant share in 2017. The growth is precedential owing to the increasing use of hardware in the loop technique in the automotive sector for developing enhanced ECUs, reducing time to market, and complying with various industry standards.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hardware in the looping market in 2017, the market in the region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The leading position of North America can be attributed to the demand from automotive and aerospace sectors in this region for the global hardware in the loop technique. This is a result of the US being amongst the leading automotive and aerospace manufacturers in the world.

Global hardware in the loop market (HIL) report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global hardware in the loop market, Typhoon Hil, Inc., Airbus Group SE, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Speedgoat GmbH, Honda Aircraft Company, and Aegis Technologies Group, Inc.; Other key players in the global market are Siemens Plm Software, Inc., Embraer S.A., Dspace GmbH, Opal-RT Technologies, Inc., and Ipg Automotive GmbH.

Scope of Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL)

Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL), by Product type

• Open Loop HIL

• Closed Loop HIL

Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL), by Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Power Electronics

• Research & Education

• Other

Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hardware in the Loop Market (HIL)

• Typhoon Hil, Inc.

• Airbus Group SE

• Robert Bosch Engineering

• Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• National Instruments Corp.

• Speedgoat GmbH

• Honda Aircraft Company

• Aegis Technologies Group, Inc.

• Siemens Plm Software, Inc.

• Embraer S.A.

• Dspace GmbH

• Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.

• pg Automotive GmbH.

