Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from USD 17.15 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Process of removing sulfur dioxide from the flue gas of fossil-fuel power plants before its emission is known as flue gas desulfurization. About 95 percent or more of the sulfur is converted into sulfur dioxide under standard temperature after burning of coal or oil to produce energy. Flue gas desulfurization process has witnessed a significant growth due to strict government rules related to air pollution that mandate sulphur dioxide emitting industries to install air quality control equipment in their plants.

Flue gas desulfurization system market based on type has been segmented into wet flue gas desulfurization system and dry & semi-dry flue gas desulfurization system. Wet flue gas desulfurization system segment is expected be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period due to their increased adoption in various industries.

Flue gas desulfurization system market based on end user has been segmented into power generation, chemical, iron & steel, cement manufacturing and others. Power generation segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for flue gas desulfurization system. Coal-fired power plants are the major source of sulfur pollutants due to high sulfur content in coal. Therefore, rising demand for power is fuelling the growth of the power generation segment of the flue gas desulfurization system market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for flue gas desulfurization system and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand owing to stringent government regulations for the power generation industry in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Flue Gas Desulfurization System market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Flue Gas Desulfurization System market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Flue Gas Desulfurization System market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Flue Gas Desulfurization System market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market, by Installation:

• Greenfield

• Brownfield

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market, by Type:

• Wet flue gas desulfurization System

• Dry & Semi-dry flue gas desulfurization System

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market, by End User Type:

• Power Generation

• Chemical

• Iron & Steel

• Cement Manufacturing

• Others

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market:

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

• Doosan Lentjes (Germany)

• General Electric (US)

• Babcock & Wilcox (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• RAFAKO (Poland)

• FLSmidth (Denmark)

• Clyde Bergemann Power Group (UK)

• Hamon Corporation (US)

• Marsulex Environmental Technologies (US)

• Thermax (India)

• ANDRITZ (Austria)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

