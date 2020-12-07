Global Satellite Payloads Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Satellite payloads are also called as piggybacking or hitchhiking is in general a module that is having its own communication circuitry and can operate independently of the main spacecraft, but that shares satellites power supply and transponder. This is obtained to have communication capabilities in the orbit without need to pay the cost of building and launching a complete self-owned satellite.

There is rise in demand for hosted payload, software-defined payload, satellite miniaturization for communication satellites. On the other hand, high development cost limiting the market growth. Similarly, scarce availability of the intellectual assets limiting the market growth. Top developed countries of the world are investing more into space exploration that is expected to provide beneficial opportunity for the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapid growth in hosted payloads, satellite miniaturization and major innovations in communication & navigation applications are factors boosting the growth of market. But, high expenses on development is a major restraint limiting the growth of market. Also, cost minimization in satellite and disclosure of Over-The-Top platform in television industry will provide major opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of orbit type, the LEO (low earth orbit) segment is projected to lead the market, because of its extensive variety of applications in earth observation, remote sensing, and mobile & telecommunication services. Every minute information of the earth surface can be observed with these satellites and that have boosted the importance. With the help of low-risk entry to orbit, practical space quality, productive in-orbit data, and mission survival capability are the additional improvements with these payloads. In many LEO and Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), hosted payload approach is being widely used.

Growing popularity of communication and broadcasting services including pay TV and Over-The-Top (OTT) have led providers to grow progressive payload systems. Also, increased penetration of payloads in the commercial sector is projected to boost the market demand.

Market is expected to witness significant growth as there is a great rise in the ordering and manufacturing of massive collections of satellites for earth observation and telecommunication. Incremental improvements in launch operations and vehicle design are allowing a reduction in time for the manufacturing of payloads. Additionally, the evolution of small satellites is leading to the production of smaller payloads to decrease launch costs.

Requirement of geospatial tracking and positioning in the commercial sector is projected to drive the demand for satellite payloads over the forecast period. Appearance of high throughput satellites is resulted in high data-rate satellite transmission capability, which in turn is creating new opportunities for improved applications like military, navigation, and commercial.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding satellite payload market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in satellite payload market.

The scope of Global Satellite Payloads Market:

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Orbit Type:

• LEO (Low Earth orbit)

• GEO (Geosynchronous Earth orbit)

• MEO (Medium Earth orbit)

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Payload Type:

• Communication

• Imaging

• Navigation

• Others

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Payload Weight:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Frequency Band:

• C, K/KU/KA band

• S & L band

• X band

• VHF & UHF band

• Others

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Application:

• Telecommunication

• Remote Sensing

• Scientific research

• Surveillance

• Navigation

Global Satellite Payloads Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Airbus Defense and Space

• Boeing

• Thales Group

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Intelsat General Corporation

• Orbital ATK, Inc.

• Raytheon Company

• Viasat, Inc.

• SSL

• Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

• Cobham PLC Harris Corporation

• Intelsat General Corporation

• jsat International Inc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

