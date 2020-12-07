Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market size was valued at US$ 95 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1236.58 Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 32.99 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is the method of making a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment whereas using the map it generates. Visual SLAM systems need to operate in real-time, so regularly location data and mapping data suffer bundle adjustment separately, but simultaneously, to facilitate faster processing speeds before they’re ultimately merged. SLAM technology has various applications such as augmented reality, projecting virtual image and a wide variety of field robots.

Main factor drivers the market growth are the advances in visual SLAM algorithm, development of SLAM in augmented reality (AR), and rising demand for self-locating robotics in homes and enterprises. However, the limitation of SLAM in vibrant environments is the key restraint to its growth. Growing demand for drones in military and commercial applications, the increasing mature population in Europe and Japan will offer significant growth opportunities to autonomous home service robots. One key possible opportunity for visual SLAM systems is to exchange GPS tracking and navigation in certain applications.

The key restraints to the growth of the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market are random performance and consistency in untested environments and restriction of slam in dynamic environments. The major challenges faced by the market are incorrect initialization and loop closure can pointedly alter slam accuracy and complex design of data association in visual SLAM.

Fast SLAM generates accurate maps in very large environments and environments with considerable data association ambiguity. Fast SLAM is a capable algorithm for autonomous navigation of mobile devices. The fast SLAM segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market during the forecast period owing to refining accuracy of localization and mapping and compact hardware requirements for the process using Fast SLAM support the growing penetration of mapping technologies in domestic robots and the rising number of AR applications. These factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market.

By the analysis of the regional market, the market of North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing SLAM adoption for automation, coupled with escalating applications of UAVs, in the region. The well-established economy of the US which permits for investments in new technologies is the main reason for the dominance of North America. Further, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming years because of the developments in artificial intelligence have attracted investments from both private and public sectors in APAC. Also, several companies are trying to identify untapped areas of commercial applications in the region, which would allow optimum application of AI and it is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market growth.

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27567

Scope of the Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market, by Type

• EKF SLAM

• Fast SLAM

• Graph-Based SLAM

• Others

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market, by Offering

• 2D SLAM

• 3D SLAM

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market, by Application

• Robotics

• UAV

• AR/VR

• Automotive

• Others

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market

• Intel

• Alphabet

• Amazon Robotics

• Apple

• Microsoft

• Clearpath Robotics

• Aethon

• The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

• Facebook

• Intellias

• MAXST

• Magic Leap

• Rethink Robotics

• Skydio

• NavVis

• Mobile Industrial Robot Aps

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27567

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt.Ltd.Pune

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com