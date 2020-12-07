Global Sales Performance Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.60 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sales performance management is a data-driven approach, which helps to organizations plan more effectively and maximize performance. Sales performance management software comprise tools and process functions , which can automate and unite back-office sales processes. It is implemented to increase the sales execution and operational efficiency. Also , SPM is assiting organization to operate as an efficient, profitable sales machine by using the data effectively.

Global Sales Performance Management Market, Dynamics:

Sales operations is in an interesting place in the landscape of organizations. It is acting as a catalyst to increase the sales of a company by fostering the improvement of sales representatives. It also reduces sales problems like increasing sales cycles, high sales team churn rate, inaccurate sales forecasts and a lack of alignment with marketing. The requirement to streamline the business process in terms of selling and purchasing is expected to increase the demand for sales performance management solution. On the other hand, the lack of awareness concerning the benefits, sales data security, requirement for strong initial investments, and ongoing structural changes among organizations are limiting the sales performance management market from attaining its true potential across the globe.

Global Sales Performance Management Market, Segment Analysis:

The sales performance management offers some of the prominent features like managing sales operations, increasing sales effectiveness, and incorporating sales analytics. The Business Intelligence (BI) tools over digital dashboards, prediction of incentives and commissions for the sales teams, manage sales channel, the training and coaching systems are providing holistic showcase of sales target accomplishment to motivate the sales executives and empower the better business returns for the organization.

The cloud-based sales management segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based sales performance management has largest value share in the market because of its wide usage of sales performance management software by small and medium enterprisers to increase the management of end-to-end business process. The widespread adoption of cloud-based sales management solutions has benefitted to the stakeholders with augmented business operations, enhance customer experience, and design finer tailor-made solutions for the clients. With the well-known acknowledgement of sales management software and services by the users, sales performance management is generally gaining traction across different industrial verticals across the region.

Global Sales Performance Management Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the dominant position in the global sales performance management market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the introduction of the technological advancements, adoption of sales performance management software & solution and the presence of prominent key market players in the region. The existence of the well established end user industries like BFSI, retail, healthcare, it and telecom, and manufacturing are expected to boost the regional market growth.

Global Sales Performance Management Market, Competitive Analysis:

Various Sales Performance Management solution vendors like Oracle Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Salesforce.com, Inc. are offering enhanced solutions. Some of the prominent managed service providers like Xactly Corporation and Synygy are developing innovative techniques of advanced sales performance management features into their solution offerings to form their presence across the globe. For instance, Oracle offers cloud-based SPM solution, which is designed solely on a single platform with a solitary database. The oracle offers end-to-end capabilities like quota modeling, territory planning, sales coaching, incentives and games, and more.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sales Performance Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sales Performance Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Sales Performance Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sales Performance Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Sales Performance Management Market

Global Sales Performance Management Market, By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Sales Performance Management Market, By Service Type

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Training and Support

• Managed Services

Global Sales Performance Management Market, By Application

• Incentive Compensation Management

• Territory Management

• Sales Planning and Monitoring

• Sales Analytics

• Others

Global Sales Performance Management Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Travel and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Sales Performance Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Sales Performance Management Market

• SAP AG

• Salesforce.Com, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Synygy, Inc.

• Xactly Corporation

• Netsuite, Inc.

• Nice Systems Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• Callidus Software, Inc.

• Accent Technologies, Inc.

• Altify

• Anaplan, Inc.

• Entomo, Inc.

• Hybris AG

• Silvon Software Inc

• The Aberdeen Group.

