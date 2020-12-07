Global Security Assurance Market was valued US$ 2.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.56 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 14.49% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Rapid growth in the number of mobile devices across the globe is one of the major driving factors for the growth of global security assurance market. Networks are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Hence it has become necessary to assess organizations’ security.

Global security assurance is a modern approach to assess and manage IT security risks and vulnerabilities proactively. Global Security assurance services authorize enterprises to timely detect, assess, and achieve the security risks connected with mobile devices, business applications, and related technology environments. But, difficulty in providing hybrid cloud security is one of the main restraining factors faced by the global security assurance vendors currently.

On the basis of industry vertical segment, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is projected to account for the largest market size in 2026 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This industry vertical is continuously developing security products and facilities that could help to protect the industry employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations, and is thus projected to account for the largest share of the global security assurance market. The healthcare industry vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry, the global security assurance market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest market size in 2026. During the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America has been extremely responsive towards adopting the latest technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the IoT. Anticipation of increasing security attacks and breaches act as a driving force for the growth of the market. The US and Canada are the major contributing countries in this region.

The report includes the profiles of key companies along with market strategies in the security assurance market. In addition, the report focuses on important industry key trends with information like company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Security Assurance Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Security Assurance Market.

Global Security Assurance Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28741

Scope of Global Security Assurance Market:

Global Security Assurance Market by Application:

• Business Applications

• System and Network Infrastructure

• Mobility Solutions

Global Security Assurance Market by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Security Assurance Market by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Telecommunications

• Government

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Security Assurance Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Accenture

• Avaya

• IBM

• Infosys

• Micro Focus

• Microsoft

• Netscout

• SAS Institute

• Sogeti

• Aura Information Security

• Bizcarta

• Cipher

• Critical Software

• Content Security

• Happiest Minds

• Opentext

• Oracle

• Telos Corporation

• Tenable

• Radix Security

• Signature Consulting Group

• Spirent Communications.

Global Security Assurance Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28741

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt.Ltd.Pune

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com