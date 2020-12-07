Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The Automotive fifth wheel coupling is used for connecting a tractor unit with the semi-trailer, towing truck, and the dolly or the leading trailer. The automotive fifth wheel coupling system consists of mounting plates, kingpins, couplers, various linkages, and others.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

An increased focus on the safety of goods transported in trailers, demand for the damage free of goods transported, and regional transport of goods has demanded the development of advanced fifth wheel coupling systems. Thriving industrial sectors and rapid construction activities in emerging economies across the globe are expected to boost the growth in the global automotive fifth wheel coupling market.

On the other hand, The availability of the alternative sources of transportation, such as trains and airplanes, for the transportation of goods is expected to limit market growth. Strict government rules and regulations relating to environmental pollution are expected to increase the operational cost of heavy-duty commercial vehicles, which in turn to decrease the overall demand for these vehicles and ultimately affect the growth of the global fifth wheel coupling market.

Furthermore, Increase in concerns and awareness among the population about environmental safety is proving to a major challenge for the heavy commercial vehicles sector.

Semi-Oscillating Fifth Wheel segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for semi-oscillating is increasing because of its application in on-road trailer trucks. Additionally, the stability of these products is much better over others, making it a reliable component for transportation in terms of luggage or goods safety.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global automotive fifth wheel coupling market followed by North America. A growing population has led to the expansion of agriculture and manufacturing industries, which in return drive the demand for transportation. Additionally, rapid industrialization and construction activities are increasing the demand for fifth wheel coupling devices.

The global automotive fifth wheel couplings market is competitive with many key players. Some of the key strategies implemented by the key players include expansions & investments, new product launch, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements. For Instance, JOST India has launched LubeTronic 5Points for fifth gear couplings without top plate liners. The company has integrated the remote lubricating system in fifth wheel couplings. With the incorporation of this lubricating system, lubrication intervals are customized for use in on-site traffic and long-distance traffic.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global automotive fifth wheel coupling market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global automotive fifth wheel coupling market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, By Type

• Compensating Fifth Wheel

• Semi-Oscillating Fifth Wheel

• Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, By Actuation Type

• Hydraulic Actuation

• Pneumatic/Air Actuation

• Mechanical Actuation

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, By Vehicle Tonnage Type

• 6 Tons to 20 Tons

• 21 Tons to 44 Tons

• 45 Tons & Above

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market

• Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co. Ltd

• Fontaine Fifth Wheel

• Tulga Fifth Wheel Co.

• RSB Group

• Holland S.A

• JOST Werke AG

• Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

• Sohshin Co. Ltd.

• Hunger Hydraulics Group

• ACCL (PL Haulwel Trailers

• TITGEMEYER Group

• Foshan Yonglitai Axle Co., Ltd.

• Xiamen WondeeAutoparts Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Fuhua Axle Co., Ltd.

• Land Transport Equipment Co., Ltd.

