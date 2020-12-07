Global Satellite Transponder Market was valued US$ 16.59 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Satellite transponder market is segmented by bandwidth, service, application, and region. On the basis of bandwidth, the market is segmented into C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, K Band, others. Based on service, a market is divided into leasing, maintenance & support, others. According to an application, the market is classified into commercial communications, government communications, navigation, remote sensing, r&d, others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Satellite transponder is the part of the satellite which forms a communications channel between the transmitting and the receiving antennas. It is mainly used to transfer the received signals. There are maybe 15 to 30 transponders around a single satellite. The signals transmitted from earth are received by the satellites at very low power level due to the large distance difference between the satellite and the transmitter. The transponders are configured to perform at different frequency range for different transponders to amplify the low power signals received.

The requirement of huge capital investment and the competition from fiber-optic transmission cable networks and requirement are some of the major factors that would restrain the growth of the satellite transponder market. Increase in high data applications, demand for corporate enterprise networks, the evolution of UHDTVs and high definition channels, advancement in the channel quality and the rising number of video broadcasting subscribers are some of the driving factors expected to propel the satellite transponder market around the world.

The region segment is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, LAMEA. Among these, the North America region is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period, due to an extensive necessity for reliable and secure satellite-based communication that is being used in DTH, broadband accesses, video distribution, and others, followed by Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for the vibrant broadcast industry in the region, need for secure communications for military and defense, high definition (HD) to replace standard definition (SD) offerings, and demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV.

Key players operated in market includes Arianespace SA, Intelsat S.A., Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group SE, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Orbital ATK, Inc., Loral Space and Communications, Inc., INVAP S.E., Eutelsat S.A., APT Satellite Company Limited, Arab Satellite Communication Organization, Intersputnik International, ISRO, NEC Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Russian Satellite Communications Company, SES S.A., Space Systems/Loral, LLC, Telesat, XTAR, LLC.

The Scope of Global Satellite Transponder Market:

Global Satellite Transponder Market, by Bandwidth:

• C Band

• Ku Band

• Ka Band

• K Band

• Others

Global Satellite Transponder Market, by Service:

• Leasing

• Maintenance & Support

• Others

Global Satellite Transponder Market, by Application:

• Commercial Communications

• Government Communications

• Navigation

• Remote Sensing

• R&D

• Others

Global Satellite Transponder Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

