Global Robot End-Effector Market was valued at US$ 1.66Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.15Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.79% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The growing demand for modular end-effectors is the key factor driving the growth of the global robot end-effector market. The growing implementation of collaborative robots (cobots) owing to their benefits and features is another factor driving the market growth.

Based on the type segment,the welding gun or welding torch is the most widely used global robot end-effector in the industry. The use of welding guns, especially in the automotive sector, followed closely by the electrical and electronics industry, has helped welding guns retain the top spot with respect to the overall volume commissioned globally. As long as there is a thriving market for automobiles, welding guns will continue to see widespread use. Hence, the high rate of implementation of welding guns in the automotive industry is the key factor fueling the growth of the global robot end-effector market for welding guns.

On the basis of application segment, lifting heavy objects, performing redundant and unsafe tasks on the factory floor, and improving speed and precision of handling various objects or instruments. Pressure cups or vacuum grippers have the largest share XX% of use in this application owing to their advantage of handling random objects with less change in its configuration. The increasing adoption of these end-effectors for handling tasks such as pelletizing, packing, picking, and unloading in the electrical and electronics industry is the key factor contributing to the growth of the global robot end-effector market for handling application.

In terms of region, the electrical and electronics industry in APAC is the most important driver for robot end-effectors owing to increasing demand for electronic products around the world. Components like computer chips, battery, and displays that are small and sensitive need to be handled with high speed and high precision. In the increasing APAC countries, the food and packaging industry has not yet reached maturity, which represents an opportunity for the growth of the global robot end-effector market. Large e-retailers are also projected to use end-effectors for warehousing on a large scale in the following years. Hence, APAC will continue to have the highest growth rate XX% market share compared to other regions during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so via comprehensive qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Robot End-Effector Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Robot End-Effector Market.

Scope of Global Robot End-Effector Market

Global Robot End-Effector Market, by Type

• Welding Guns

• Grippers

• Tool Changers

• Clamps

• Suction Cups

• Others

Global Robot End-Effector Market, by Application

• Handling

• Assembly

• Welding

• Dispensing

• Processing

• Others

Global Robot End-Effector Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Metals and Machinery

• Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Robot End-Effector Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Robot End-Effector Market

• ABB

• Schunk

• Festo

• ATI Industrial Automation

• Piab AB

• KUKA

• Robotiq

• Tünkers

• Zimmer Group

• Schmalz

• Destaco

• Applied Robotics

• JH Robotics Inc

• EMI Corp.

• Soft Robotics, Inc.

• Weiss Robotics

• IAI

• Bastian Solutions, Inc.

• Fipa

• IPR

• SMC

• RAD

