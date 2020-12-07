Global Retail Cloud Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period.

Global Retail Cloud Market Overview:

Even with the present slowdown in the world’s economic growth and adverse effect of Covid-19, the market for retail cloud is expected to witness optimistic growth during forecasted period (2020-2027). The term retail cloud is all about a type of cloud technology, which is made for retailers to empower them with several facilities. Retail cloud supports retailers by providing arrangement of the production scaling process up & down, data reporting and high speed to market their offerings along with cost-efficient operations. It also facilitates organizations to grow their production capacity & profitability by efficient alignment of operations, simplicity of use and unique alertness for effective response to varying market dynamics.

The report presents the analysis of Global Retail Cloud Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Retail Cloud Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for big data applications and analytics in retail sector is projected to lift the emphasis on the data determined model, with aim to know the customer choices and preferences and satisfy to the customer accordingly. This is expected to develop supply process and boost the market growth in forecasted period. In addition, online retail channel is emerging with extensive speed that is likely to accelerate the retail cloud market growth in forecasted period. Worldwide rapid adoption of advance devices like, tablets and smartphones is noteworthy, which is definitely supplementing market growth. Since past few years, large number of companies in retail sector are witnessing shift to Omni-channel experience is anticipated to bring positive growth. The retails cloud also provides added facilities such as inventory management, location information and payment supervision. These factors are likely to be responsible for driving retail cloud market growth in forecasted duration.

The major challenge for the market growth is security concern of the retailers hence the companies are focused to come up with a system and protocol which will assure the efficiency and safety. Frequently changing consumer preferences are very common in retail sector whereas companies in the industry need to keep continuous focus to deal with it. This thing is likely to emerge as the great challenge in forecast period owing to the increase competition. Lack of enthusiasm of retailers to adopt cloud is the major restraining factor for the global retail cloud market growth.

Growing penetration of IoT in retail sector is expected to offer the lucrative opportunities in the forecasted period. Additionally, other advance technologies like, Mobile POS (mPOS) and Click-and-collect programs are also anticipates to supplement the market growth. Players in market are looking at these options as a huge opportunity for market growth in estimated timespan.

Global Retail Cloud Market Regional Analysis:

As per geography, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019 and anticipated to have a significant share of US$ XX Bn by 2027, growing at CAGR XX% during forecasted duration. The growth is majorly attributed to the presence of huge players in this region. The retailer market in North America is one of the leading retail markets across globe, which comprises Wal-Mart, Costco, Home Depot, Target & Kroger and several others.

Europe held the second most position in terms of market share with US$ XX Bn in 2019. This region is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of XX % during forecasted timespan owing the r shift of large number of retailers to e-commerce industry. Rapid adoption of latest technologies is likely to contribute to the market growth in the developed countries such as North America and Europe due to which market is also estimated to become highly competitive in the forecast period.

The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The potential economies of these regions are also contributing in the growth of retail cloud market, owing to its high customer base mostly in India, China and Saudi Arabia and others. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Retail Cloud Market Segmentation Analysis:

The retail cloud market is segmented on the basis of deployment, which is further divided as private, public and hybrid. Among all, hybrids as well as public segments are expected to propel the market growth at CAGR XX% and XX% respectively during estimated timespan. The high demand in retail sector for these types of deployment model, drive the segment growth. On the basis of organization size the large enterprises contribute the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019 and anticipates to grow at strong CAGR XX% during forecast period. But SMEs are estimated to offer large opportunities for market growth as looking at its offered benefits this sector has started adopting cloud based technology for improved & effective performance, flexibility along with ease of use. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Retail Cloud Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Retail Cloud Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Retail Cloud Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Retail Cloud Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Retail Cloud Market Report:

Global Retail Cloud Market, by Solution

• Software

o Supply Chain Management

o Customer Management

o Workforce Management

o Reporting & Analytics

o Others

• Service

o Managed

o Professional

Global Retail Cloud Market, by Service Deployment

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Retail Cloud Market, by Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Retail Cloud Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Retail Cloud Market

• Oracle Corporation,

• SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc.,

• Microsoft Corporation,

• Fujitsu Limited,

• Syntel, Inc.,

• IBM,

• JDA Software Group, Inc.,

• Computer Sciences Corporation,

• Infor, Inc.,

• Epicor Software Corporation

