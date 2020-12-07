Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach US$ 2,710Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,073.01 Mn in 2019 at CAGR of 14.15%.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Lab automation in protein engineering market report helps to know the marketplace and internal & external factors which could impact the automation industry. Lab automation in protein engineering market report examines the existing trend and future perspective of the market at global.

Lack of planning for technology development, improperly trained personnel and high initial setup cost and low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories hampering the Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market.

Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used as diagnostic and research reagents also in human therapy. This growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of them for various therapies such as cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Software and informatics segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The software can be used to improve electron density maps throughout a statistical approach in combining experimental X-ray diffraction data with information about the expected characteristics of an electron map. Automation of instrument helpful to understand and solve the mysteries of protein dysfunction, as well as mis-folding, aggregation, and abnormal movement.

On the basis of region Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of dominating the lab automation in protein engineering market globally and growing outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to these regions due to the availability of cheaper labour and resources. Strict regulations imposed by the US government and the FDA, increasing demand in the diagnostic market, a growing emphasis on the drug discovery and research labs, and the rising presence of numerous diseases in North America have fueled the growth.

Key players operating in global automation in protein engineering market, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, Perkinelmer, Honeywell International, Bio-Rad, Roche Holding AG, Eppendorf AG, Shimadzu, Aurora Biomed.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by A Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Software

• Automated liquid handling

• Micro plate readers

• Standalone robots

• Software and informatics

• ASRS

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Protein Type

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Interferon

• Growth Hormone

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Application

• Clinical diagnostics

• Drug discovery

• Genomics solutions

• Proteomics solutions

• Protein engineering

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Type of automation

• Modular automation

• Total lab automation

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Danaher

• Hudson Robotics

• Becton Dickinson

• Synchron Lab Automation

• Agilent Technologies

• Siemens Healthcare

• Tecan Group Ltd

• Perkinelmer

• Honeywell International

• Bio-Rad

• Roche Holding AG

• Eppendorf AG

• Shimadzu

• Aurora Biomed

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue lab-automation-in-protein-engineering by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global lab-automation-in-protein-engineering Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

