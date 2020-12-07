Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Industrial and Commercial LED lighting brings several advantages including, higher efficiency and reliability, longer shelf-life, less power consumption, compact and strong nature, in comparison to traditional lighting. These advantages are boosting the demand for LED lighting across the global market. Moreover, favorable government regulations for installation of LED with an objective for decreasing power consumption is another significant driver of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market.

The prominent factors positively affecting the industrial and commercial LED lighting market development include high demand for energy-saving LED lighting and cost-effective, government drive towards LED adoption , and rise in need to replace traditional lighting, that are expected to fuel growth of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market. However, voltage sensitivity and temperature dependence are expected to check the industrial and commercial LED lighting market growth.

Commercial LED lighting have types on the basis of where and how they use like Wall Packs, LED Area Lighting, Strip Light Fixtures, Strip Light, Ceiling LED Panel Lights, High and Low Bay LED Retrofit Lamps, LED Wraparound, LED Down lights, LED Flood Lights, Track Lighting, LED Barn Lights, Security Lighting and others. Also Based on the various product types, the global industrial and commercial LED market can be split into, packaged LED market, LED lamp market, and LED luminaire market. The packaged LED market can be further subdivided into, LED display, mobile devices, automotive, signage, lighting, and others. LED lamp market can be further subdivided into, reflector, MR-16, Linear fluorescent tubes (LFT), A-19 and decorative, and others. The LED Luminaire market can be segmented as, retail display, outdoor, off-grid, commercial, industrial, and others.

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market dynamics:

• High demand for energy-saving and cost-effective:

The light produce approximate 5% of global carbon emission. And light consumes 15% of total global power consumption. The United Nations Environments Programme (UNEP) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that the global electricity used for lighting can rise up to 80% till 2030, if upgraded technologies are not implemented.

• Need for replacing traditional lighting:

Traditional lighting consumes high amount of energy, fluorescent lamps excite phosphors, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps use an electric arc discharge, and incandescent lamps rely on a heated filament to emit light and other.

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market Region analysis:

Geographically, Global Commercial LED Lighting Market is segmented into, north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of xx% over forecast period, thanks to the increasing application of Commercial LED Lighting Market. Otherwise LAMEA is in the introductory phase in terms of adoption of LED lightings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Commercial LED Lighting Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTEL analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market.

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market report segments the market on the basis of:

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market by Product type:

• LED Lamps

• LED Fixer

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market by Application:

• Indoor Lightning

• Outer door lighting

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market by End Users:

• Industrial

• Commercial

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Industrial and Commercial LED lighting Market by Key players:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Cree INC.

• OSRAM Licht AG

• DECO Enterprises, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Toshiba Corp.

• Dialight Plc.

• Cooper Industries Plc.

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• Zumtobel Group AG

• Syska

• Cooper Industries

• GE Lightening solution

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

