Global Welding Consumables Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing demand for automated welding solution from end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, engineering and others are driving the market growth. On account of the ability to achieve short cycle time, decrease post weld work and minimize downtime & reject rates are traits penetrating its demand in end-use industries. Thriving construction and automotive sector in emerging economies expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Increase application of welding consumables for repairing and maintenance is another factor boosting the market growth. Reintegration of old oil refineries coupled with the construction of new gas manufacturing facilities to fulfill global demand is contributing significantly in the market growth.

According to product type, the global welding consumables market can be segmented into stick electrodes, solid wires, flux cored wires, SAW wires & fluxes and others. The stick electrodes segment accounted for a XX % value share in 2017, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan accounts for the biggest market share of welding consumables market in terms of value in 2016 due to its large population and its rising demand for the construction, automobile, steel, and marine (oil and gas) industry. The market is probable to be dominant during the forecast period by 2026.

Europe and North America are completely developed markets for welding consumables providers and are anticipated to show consistent market growth over the forecast period. While the region of Middle East & Africa is projected to experience a considerable growth because of increasing demand for the automobile industry and accessibility of raw materials in automobile & transportation sector in this region.

Global welding consumables market report evaluates several vital segments to estimate the current size of welding consumables industry. The report covers significant details that derived from wide analysis of welding consumables market and its parent and peer markets. Before moving further, it has validated all of the findings, values, information by industry experts to offer a reliable analysis of the welding consumables industry. The report also comprises specific market breakdown was performed to analyze precise market of segments such as types, applications, leading manufacturers, regions, and technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global welding consumables market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global welding consumables market.

Scope of Global Welding Consumables Market

Global Welding Consumables Market, By Product Type

• Stick electrodes

• Solid wires

• Flux-cored wires

• SAW Wires and Fluxes

• Others (GTAW Consumables, TIG consumables etc.)

Global Welding Consumables Market, By Welding Technique

• Arc Welding

• Resistance Welding

• Oxy-Fuel Welding

• Ultrasonic Welding

• Others (Friction stir, electron beam etc.)

Global Welding Consumables Market, By End-use Industry

• Automotive & Transportation

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Fabrication

• Oil & Gas

• Others (Marine, Power Generation, Maintenance & Repair)

Global Welding Consumables Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Welding Consumables Market

• voestalpine Bohler Welding GmbH

• Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• The Lincoln Electric Company

• Colfax Corporation

• Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V.

• Sandvik Materials Technology

• EWM AG

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: welding-consumables Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global welding-consumables Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global welding-consumables Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America welding-consumables Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe welding-consumables Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific welding-consumables Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America welding-consumables Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue welding-consumables by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global welding-consumables Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global welding-consumables Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global welding-consumables Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

