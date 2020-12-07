Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 76.89 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



Rapid electrification of vehicles and increase in usage of automotive integrated circuit technology in automobiles like driver assistance system in-vehicle communication system transmission control system, and others is estimated to offer beneficial demand for electronics in vehicles. These factors drive the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market. Increase in demand of electronics in vehicles lowers down the price of ICs, which further boosts the market growth. In addition, emergence of IoT in automotive industry assists to supplement the growth of the market. On the other hand, complex design of automotive ICs hampers the market growth. The design chain of automotive IC is extremely complex than those of mobile phones or electronic home appliances like televisions and remote controllers. This makes the designing of highly reliable automotive ICs a difficult task. Furthermore, decline in prices of ICs and rise in demand for electronics in vehicles are projected to offer profitable opportunities for the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Monolithic Integrated Circuits has small in size and speed is high as compared to hybrid integrated circuits. Owing to this in automotive integrated circuit by type segment monolithic helps to drive the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market. Also Monolithic integrated circuits which are fabricated entirely on a single chips. This is main key factor for increases market of Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs).

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register extensive growth during the forecast period, owing to government incentives encouraging vehicle standards and increase in concerns associated with safety & security of passengers and vehicles in the region. On the other hand, complexity in the design of automotive ICs hamper the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, End User and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the automotive integrated circuit (ICs) market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market

Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market, By Type

• Monolithic Integrated Circuits

• Hybrid Integrated Circuits

Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market, By Application

• Advance Driver Assistance System

• In-vehicle Networking

• Engine Management

• Transmission Control System

• Others

Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market

• Intel

• Samsung

• Robert Bosch Limited

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics N.V

• ROHM CO. LTD.

• Texas Instruments

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Atmel

• Microchip Technology

• ON Semiconductor

• Rohm Co. Ltd

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Toshiba Electronics.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: automotive-integrated-circuit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global automotive-integrated-circuit Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global automotive-integrated-circuit Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America automotive-integrated-circuit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe automotive-integrated-circuit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific automotive-integrated-circuit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America automotive-integrated-circuit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue automotive-integrated-circuit by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global automotive-integrated-circuit Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global automotive-integrated-circuit Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global automotive-integrated-circuit Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

