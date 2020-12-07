Global Portable Photo Printer Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A portable photo printer is also reffered as compact photo printer. It is a small printing device,which allows consumer to make physical copies of digital images from devices like computer or smartphone.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing penetration of mobile devices with high storage capacity, the photo printer market for photo printers has marginally declined, but still the market is increasing owing to high usage of these type of printers in industrial sector. Additionally, growing demand for personalized gifting and decor products , which uses photographs are expected to increase growth of the market during the forecat period. Increasing adpotion for 3D printing emerges as a popularly adopted technology is expectd to grow demand for portable photo printer.

Mobile photo printer is projected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR in the global portable photo printer market. The growth in the market is attributed to the factors like increasing demand for advanced tablets and smartphones and superior flexibility, which is offered by mobile devices. As like traditional printers, mobile photo printers do not usage ink cartridge or ribbon , which have to be disposed. The mobile device is portable and can be carried around simply, which is an benefit that encourages customers to use mobile photo printers. Shifting lifestyles owing to increase in disposable income and quick results expected to incraese use of mobile photo printers.

In current year’s, selfie-obsessed population extensivelly increasing. The smaller photo prints are expected to be shared with friends rather than it placed in a photo album. Most of the photo prints contain a sticker backing, so consumer can stick them to a wall. Additionally, conaumer can add things similar borders, text, and funny sticker. These factors are expectd to share significant growth in the market by this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a substantial share in the global portable photo printer market during the forecasted period. The growth in the market is attributed to the favor of the click photos to store the meemories amon young population in this region. The region contains presence of the large number of key companies like Epson, Kodak, HP, LG, Fujifilm, and Canon are expected to share favorable growth in the portable photo printer market. Additionally, announcment of several infrastructure projects by government and need for CAD printers are projected to grow market share during the foreacast period.

The major key players in the global portable printer market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolios related to printing devices to achieve continuous and sustainable growth in the market. In 2018, PLR Ecommerce LLC company introduced a new product in photo printer product line by the name Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer, with sleek and modern design for streamlined printing and seamless on-the-go use.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by type, product, and mode of printing, distribution channel, application and region and, project the global portable photo printer market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global portable photo printer market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Portable Photo Printer Market

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Type

• Dye-Sublimation

• Inkjet

• Laser

• Thermal

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Product

• Compact Photo Printer

• Pocket Photo Printer

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Mode of Printing

• Desktop

• Mobile

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Distribution channel

• Online Sales

• Offline Sales

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Application

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Tourism

• Education

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Portable Photo Printer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Eastman Kodak Company

• LG Electronics Inc.

• ZIH Corp

• Canon Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• HP Development Company LLC

• HiTi Digital Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

• Prynt Corp.

• PLR Ecommerce LLC

• Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

• Sony

• Samsung

• Qoofun

• Polaroid

• Pandigital

• Cimpress

• Shutterfly, Inc.

• Snapfish

• Bay Photo Lab

• Digitalab

• AdorPix LLC

• Mpix

