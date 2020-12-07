Global Managed DNS Services Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 3.2 Bn.

Market Overview:

The DNS (Domain Name System) translates hostnames and Internet domain to IP addresses and vice versa. On the Internet, DNS automatically translates between the names we type in our Web browser address bar to the IP addresses of Web servers hosting those sites.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Larger companies also use DNS to manage their company intranet. Home networks use DNS when reading the Internet but do not use it for managing the names of home computers.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the managed DNS service market. The demand witnessed from larger corporations regarding the usage of DNS to manage their company’s internet is boost up the development of the market significantly. The market share of managed DNS is expected to increase substantially owing to the growth in the number of home consumers of managed DNS services. The managed DNS services also allow the maintenance of records by locating IP addresses to particular site names, and data storage which is in addition to the demand of the global market.

The availability of variable pricing, robust portfolio of services, and deployment models addresses are some of the important factors that are addressing a wide range of client needs without hugely impacting operations or sales motions in the global market. However, the availability of free DNS services may act as a major restrictive factor that could hinder the growth of the managed DNS service market.

Market Segmentation:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done extensive research for the Global Managed DNS Services Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments. Based on organization size, SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.2% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of US$ XX.X6 Bn over the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness and comprehensiveness.

By deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. As it is being increasingly accepted by many enterprises, owing to its flexible, easy, affordable, and scalable feature. Additionally, the maintenance and installation cost of cloud-based services is less than that of on-premises services.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the managed DNS service market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating the global managed DNS services market with the major market share because of reasonable and simple bandwidth and strong connectivity, and consequently accounting for US$ XX.49 million and is likely to expand over US$ XX.24 million in value by 2027. The managed DNS services market in the APAC market is anticipated to develop at CAGR of XX.1% as compared to US$$ XX.52 million in 2019 to $XX.88 million by 2027. The European market for managed DNS services market is expected to expand at XX.2% CAGR in the forecast period.

Market players:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global managed DNS services market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. Various companies are using hardware-based solutions to manage their complex worldwide website traffic. For hardware solutions, key players have to invest in initial outlay and hardware operational maintenance. Numerous service providers provide managed DNS and traffic management services as a cost-effective solution to reduce costs on traffic management solutions. Traffic management is the internet-centric approach for international load balancing to provide high website availability and quick response to user requests.

Latest Industry News:

In Oct 2019 – NS1 recently announced that it secured around US$ 33 million in a Series C funding to offer DNS services to applications and websites.

Cloudflare exposed the introduction of its 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver in association with APNIC. With the 1.1.1.1 service, Cloudflare is provided that a public DNS resolver that is empowered by Cloudflare’s worldwide anycast network, which is focused by a set of 149 data centers on the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Managed DNS Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Managed DNS Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Managed DNS Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Managed DNS Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Managed DNS Services Market

Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Service Type

• Premium/advance DNS

• DDoS protected DNS

• GeoDNS

Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Application

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Retail and eCommerce industry

• Others

Global Managed DNS Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Managed DNS Services Market

• AWS

• VeriSign

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Google

• Alibaba Cloud

• CloudFlare

• Neustar

• Akamai

• Cisco

• Verizon

• DNS Made Easy

• Cotendo

• Rackspace

• GoDaddy

• NSONE

