Global Load Balancer Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.7 %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region

This report focuses on load balancer in the global market. The report covers segmentation by component, load balancer type, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global load balancer market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global load balancer market.

Load balancers facilitate network traffic distribution to a group of data centres in several geographic locations. They are located at a single site and provide load balancing too many sites or data centres. Load balancers act as internet DNS i.e. domain name system services and provide the IP address to local clients who are accessing data centre services. Increasing awareness between enterprises about the profits of cloud and networking technologies to fuel the demand for load balancing solution and services across the world.

The opportunities of the load balancer market are, exponential growth in global IP traffic and cloud traffic, surging adoption of IoT, AI, and SDN technologies, higher involvement of Vars and load balancer vendors. Major Challenge faced by this market is the implementation of the latest load balancer components in the existing or traditional networking ecosystem.

Large enterprises segment is leading the global market of the load balancer, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The load balancers offer scalability to large enterprises. So, large enterprises are majorly investing in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency.

The IT and telecom segment is dominating the global load balancer market. The telecom sector manages numerous mobile devices and broadband network and technologies, such as video streaming and IoT, which are transforming the overall communication infrastructure and networking scenario. Load balancing in telecom assists in improving the quality of reception by delivering undisrupted connectivity worldwide. It helps in supporting the telecom infrastructure by intelligently routing the traffic to the maximum available resources.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific has a favourable market for vendors of load balancer solution and services. The Asia Pacific has witnessed major growth in terms of data centre workloads and the trend is expected to continue over the next few years. The growth in data centre workload has led to an increased demand for load balancer solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

The report also studies several growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by main key players to expand their presence in the global load balancer market. NGINX is leading key players of the load balancer market globally. NGINX Company has adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies. Its organic growth strategies contain new product launches, product up gradations, and business expansions. Through the strategies, NGINX Company is enhancing its product portfolio and expanding its market reach.

Scope of Global Load Balancer Market

Global Load Balancer Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

Global Load Balancer Market, By Load Balancer Type

• Global Load Balancers

• Local Load Balancer

Global Load Balancer Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Load Balancer Market, By Deployment mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Load Balancer Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• It and Telecom

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Global Load Balancer Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Load Balancer Market

• NGINX

• AWS

• F5 Networks

• CItrix Systems

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Google

• Imperva

• Radware

• Fortinet

• HPE

• A1o Networks

• Kemp Technologies

• Riverbed Technology

• Fastly

• Dialogic

• Avi Networks

• Joyent

• Inlab Software

• Cloudflare

• Zevenet

• Array Networks

• Avanu

• Barracuda Networks

• Loadbalancer.Org

