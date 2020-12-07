Global LMS Market accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 24.3 Bn in 2027.

The report on LMS (Learning Management Systems) Market highlights the solutions that are designed for the management of training courses, training programs and programs of learning and development, monitoring, reporting, recording, and delivering them. Emergent adoption for digital learning solutions, growing enterprise BYOD and mobility, and the government regulations and enterprises helping the growth of (LMS) learning management systems are the main growth factors fueling the LMS market globally.

The challenge faced in the global LMS market is the lack of a skilled workforce, instructors, and trainers also averseness to adopt new technology and heavy dependency on traditional learning methods. The LMS is specially designed for the modern business that allows the business to identify the learning and training gaps leveraging data analysis and reporting tools.

The MMR report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global LMS market, thereby providing valuable insights at micro as well as macro levels. Based on end-user, K-12 segment of academic is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of the digitalization of the learning industry and growing use of handheld devices.

By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud LMS providers are actively delivering continual invention with security in priority. Some of the learning management systems cloud providers include SAP, Epignosis, SumTotal Systems, Docebo, Expertus and ScholarLMS.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the MEA. North America LMS market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America is mostly attributed to technological advancements in the learning methodologies in America, availability of developed internet infrastructure, high adoption of technology, and presence of a majority of established LMS players and start-ups in North America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

LMS Market Trends:

The competitive landscape section in the LMS market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects about the companies having a stronghold in the LMS market. In October 2019, PowerSchool contracted an agreement to acquire Schoology, a prominent K-12 learning management system. Merging the LMS solutions from Schoology with PowerSchool’s K-12 technology solutions. It would be the utmost wide-ranging unified classroom solution for the K-12 education industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global LMS Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global LMS Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global LMS Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global LMS Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global LMS Market

Global LMS Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Support Services

o Implementation Services

o Consulting Services

Global LMS Market, By Delivery Mode

• Distance Learning

• Instructure Led Training

• Blended Learning

Global LMS Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global LMS Market, By End User

• Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

• Corporate

o Software and Technology

o Healthcare

o Retail

o BFSI

o Manufacturing

o Government and Defense

o Telecom

o Others (Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, and Travel and Hospitality)

Global LMS Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global LMS Market

• Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

• Blackboard

• Saba Software

• D2l Corporation

• Adobe Systems

• Crossknowledge

• Oracle

• SAP

• Docebo

• Schoology

• IBM

• Epignosis

• MPS

• Pearson

• Mcgraw-Hill

• Sumtotal Systems

• Absorb Software

• Instructure

• Ispring Solutions

• Lattitude CG

• Upside LMS

• Paradiso

• Skyprep Inc

• Knowledge Anywhere

