Software became an important segment for the whole IoT industry after hardware and services with the security spending crossing the USD 1.5 billion in 2017 itself. From 2018 to 2020, the market for software will grow at a huge rate with double digit compounded annual growth rate as a result of growing government involvement, and technological evolution in the business and consumer sector being the main contributing factors.

Software testing divisions in IoT sector are facing ever growing challenge of software and hardware interaction with inability of transmitting huge amount of real time data. The variety of real-time scenarios with heterogeneous sensors and protocol makes testing extremely complex. Organizations who want to stay ahead in competition when it comes to the quality of their IoT experience, need to consider the right mix of manual and automation testing. Enabling the storage, processing, data collection, manipulating and instructing are all functions of the software segment.

IoT applications extend the reach of existing systems and software to allow a wider, more effective system. It integrate predefined devices for specific purposes like allowing certain mobile devices or engineering instruments access. It supports improved productivity and more accurate data collection.

North America and Europe with countries like US, Germany and UK have been a few regions to initially embark on the IoT and cloud based paradigm for business and consumer sector. The security concerns related to the IoT devices that enable easy communication through artificial intelligence have eventually led to the higher application security software through cloud, endpoint, networking and application types. European Union alone have invested more than 50 million USD on transformation of the security sector which is likely to cross USD 70 million by 2020.

Key players operated in market includes Cisco, Centri Technology, Armis, Bastille, Claroty, DarkMatter, Dedrone, Dell EMC, EY, ForgeRock, McAfee, NewSkY Security, Palo Alto Networks, Praetorian, Prove & Run, Pwnie Express, Qadium, Rapid7, Raytheon Cyber, SecureRF, Sophos, Symantec, Thales, V5 Systems, Zingbox, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Thingworx, Artik, HP, Salesforce.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global IoT Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT Software Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global IoT Software Market:

Global IoT Software Market by Type:

• Real-time Streaming

• Analytics Software

• Security Solution Software

• Data Management Software

• Remote Monitoring System Software

• Network Bandwidth Management Software

Global IoT Software Market by Application:

• Building and Home Automation

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation

• Others

Global IoT Software Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

